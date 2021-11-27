'It was such a special night': 10 years later, Bryson Beirne, Wildcats teammates recall upset win

Beirne: “I don’t know who christened this quote for the game of football but, ‘Football doesn’t build character; it reveals it.’ With all the things that went on in 2011, it revealed the character of our team that year. It was crazy, but we dealt with it and coped, figured it out and tried our best to win every weekend. Practices weren’t any different and we were working hard and just having a good time. We didn’t have the season we wanted, but man, it’s hard to argue against beating ASU in Tempe, I’m telling you.”

Golden: “The mentality that the team had, it was 'next man up' and 'let’s get the job done.' When you look back at (the ASU game), you had guys like Gino Crump making some big plays as well, too, to help us seal that victory. Here you have Nick Foles, Juron Criner and Keola Antolin and all of these great stars, but the people who really went out there to help us win the game were the Gino Crumps, the Bryson Beirnes and those guys who weren’t really household names, but understood the magnitude of the moment and got the job done.”

And what about the moment when the team sang ‘Bear Down, Arizona’ in the locker room after the win over ASU in 2011?