'It's all love': Former Arizona linebacker Tony Fields includes UA logo on helmet for Senior Bowl

Despite playing his final season of college football in another uniform, former Arizona Wildcats linebacker Tony Fields II hasn't forgotten what being in Tucson for three years meant to him.

In preparation for the 2021 Senior Bowl on Jan. 30, Fields is sporting a West Virginia logo on one side of his helmet and an Arizona one on the other.

MGA Sports Agency tweeted a photo Wednesday of Fields holding up the helmet and the ex-Cat responded with: 'It's all love! #trusttheclimb #BearDown.'

Fields spent his first three seasons with the Wildcats (2017-19) and recorded at least 85 total tackles in each year. The Las Vegas native was named a Freshman All-American in 2017 after leading UA with 104 tackles.