'It's all love': Former Arizona linebacker Tony Fields includes UA logo on helmet for Senior Bowl

Despite playing his final season of college football in another uniform, former Arizona Wildcats linebacker Tony Fields II hasn't forgotten what being in Tucson for three years meant to him.
In preparation for the 2021 Senior Bowl on Jan. 30, Fields is sporting a West Virginia logo on one side of his helmet and an Arizona one on the other.
MGA Sports Agency tweeted a photo Wednesday of Fields holding up the helmet and the ex-Cat responded with: 'It's all love! #trusttheclimb #BearDown.'
It’s all love! #trusttheclimb #BearDown https://t.co/XdEvGU6PfO— Tony Fields II (@T_Fields1) January 27, 2021
Fields spent his first three seasons with the Wildcats (2017-19) and recorded at least 85 total tackles in each year. The Las Vegas native was named a Freshman All-American in 2017 after leading UA with 104 tackles.
In the 2020 offseason, Fields decided to transfer from Arizona and found a new home playing for the Mountaineers in Morgantown.
Fields had a successful final year of college football at West Virginia where he earned Big 12 Defensive Newcomer of the Year award and First-Team All-Big 12. He had 88 tackles, four tackles for a loss, one sack and one interception in nine games.
The strong senior campaign earned the linebacker a spot in the Senior Bowl to be played at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama as Fields prepares for the NFL Draft.
Current projections have Fields slotted as a mid-to-late round NFL draft pick.
Alec has been with the Star since October 2019. He writes stories and produces digital content primarily about the Arizona Wildcats. Alec graduated from the University of Arizona in May 2020.