'It's almost like a call home': Arizona makes inroads in recruiting Polynesian players

He was joking, of course. But he was also expressing an idea. With three Polynesian coaches on the staff from different parts of the U.S. — Paopao is from Oceanside, California; Nansen was born in American Samoa and went to high school in Long Beach, California; Kaufusi is from Salt Lake City — Arizona has widespread connections. The Wildcats have the most full-time, on-field assistants of Polynesian descent in the Pac-12, according to a survey of online staff directories.

“The fact they have three, that goes to show you they’ve made a commitment to bringing in our kids,” Malauulu said. “It’s almost like a call home.”

One week after Nansen was hired, Arizona offered Uiagalelei, who was committed to Washington State. He signed with the Wildcats a week after that.

Nansen was Savea’s primary recruiter to UCLA. It’s no coincidence that Savea transferred to Arizona after entering the portal.

Sustainable success?

Arizona has brought in Polynesian players. It has hired Polynesian coaches. The pipeline has been restored.

The question now is whether it’s sustainable.