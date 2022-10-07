It's official: Saturday's game between Arizona, Oregon a sellout

Saturday's game between Arizona and No. 12 Oregon is officially a sellout.

The UA announced Friday afternoon that Arizona Stadium will be at capacity when the Wildcats kick off against the Ducks at 6 p.m. Saturday. On Thursday, the UA announced it had sold more than 50,000 tickets, leaving just 500 tickets left. Arizona Stadium's capacity is 50,600.

The sellout is Arizona's first since 2015, when — with ESPN's "College GameDay" in town — the Wildcats lost a prime-time game to UCLA.

Coach Jedd Fisch said Thursday that was "excited, and we hope our students come in the masses." Arizona's attendance is surging in Fisch's second season in charge. The UA averaged just 34,900 fans per game while posting a 1-11 record a year ago. This season, they've drawn crowds of 46,275 (vs. Mississippi State), 41,211 (vs. North Dakota State) and 36,591 (vs. Colorado).