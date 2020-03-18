Jacksonville Jaguars trade ex-Wildcat Nick Foles to Chicago Bears

After one season in Jacksonville, the Jaguars traded quarterback Nick Foles to the Chicago Bears on Wednesday morning, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Foles was traded to Chicago for a fourth-round compensatory draft pick.

The Bears become the fifth team the former Arizona Wildcat has played for since entering the league in 2012, joining the Eagles (twice), Rams, Chiefs and Jaguars.

The Super Bowl MVP is in the second year of a four-year, $88 million contract that he signed last March. But after Foles missed two months of the season due to broken left clavicle injury he suffered in the season opener, former Washington State quarterback and rookie Gardner Minshew took over starting duties. Foles finished the 2019 season completing 77 of 117 passes for 736 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.

Now in Chicago, Foles joins a Bears team that has former No. 2 overall pick and Pro Bowl quarterback Mitchell Trubisky who is currently under contract until next year.

