Jamarye Joiner, others back for Arizona; ASU missing several regulars for Territorial Cup

TEMPE – Notes and observations from warmups before the Arizona Wildcats’ 2021 finale against Arizona State at Sun Devil Stadium (2 p.m., Pac-12 Networks):

* Quarterback/receiver Jamarye Joiner is dressed for Arizona. Joiner missed last week’s game at Washington State because of an undisclosed injury. Joiner mostly worked with the quarterbacks during warmuips.

* UA cornerback Isaiah Rutherford is dressed. Rutherford has missed the past three games because of a hip/leg injury. He’s not in the starting lineup but could have a role in the nickel package.

* The following players will not play for ASU, per The Athletic’s Doug Haller: LB Merlin Robertson, LB Darien Butler, TE Jalen Conyers, DB Evan Fields, DB Kejuan Markham and OL Henry Hattis. TE Curtis Hodges and WR Andre Johnson are dressed for the Sun Devils. Walk-on safety Alijah Gammage is among the projected starters for ASU.

* Gunner Maldonado worked with the ones at free safety for Arizona. He’s in line to start over Jaydin Young, who's been struggling of late, especially in coverage.