To kick off the highly anticipated Arizona football season in head coach Jedd Fisch's third season at the helm, the Wildcats lead Northern Arizona 14-3 at halftime.

Arizona had 263 yards of total offense and averaged 10.1 yards per play — 15.3 per completion and 7.2 per rush; the Lumberjacks were limited to 100 yards of total and offense and averaged 3.2 per play in the first half.

The Wildcats set the tone with a seven-play, 65-yard drive, with quarterback Jayden de Laura completing all four of his passes, including a 37-yard completion to running back Jonah Coleman down to the 4-yard line. De Laura subsequently connected with defending Pac-12 receptions leader Jacob Cowing for the first touchdown of the season.

Coleman's 7-yard touchdown in the second quarter lifted the Wildcats to a 14-0 lead. Coleman concluded the first half with three catches for 59 yards.

De Laura, who nearly threw his first interception of the season, exited the game for a suspected head injury in the second quarter after tucking for a run inside the red zone and colliding with an NAU defender. De Laura fumbled on the play.

Arizona freshman right guard Raymond Pulido did not start on Saturday for undisclosed reasons; backup right tackle Sam Langi started in place of Pulido.

Arizona modified its Desert Swarm-style uniforms and added an extra red stripe to the shoulders and changed the number font, akin to the New England Patriots' navy blue "color rush" uniforms, when ex-Wildcat Rob Gronkowski played for the Pats.

Besides Arizona's updated threads, the new-look defense, which defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen dubbed the "Sand Storm," played nine defensive linemen in the first half. With defensive tackle Tiaoalii Savea suspended for the first half due to his ejection in the Territorial Cup game last season, UCLA transfer Tyler Manoa started in his place. Manoa started alongside Georgia transfer defensive tackle Bill Norton, Michigan transfer defensive end Taylor Upshaw and redshirt freshman Isaiah Ward, who recorded a pass breakup.

The "Sand Storm" collected six tackles for loss, including two from nickel back Treydan Stukes and 1.5 from Upshaw. Arizona safety Dalton Johnson, who made his first career start, forced a fumble, with Washington transfer Daniel Heimuli falling on the loose ball for the Wildcats' first takeaway of the season; the Wildcats had 12 fumble recoveries in 2022.