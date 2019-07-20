John O’Mera ‘really excited’ to coach Tucson entry in new JC football league

When they were first forming their new league, the Hohokam Junior College Athletic Conference, Doug Madoski and Steven Weiss encouraged John O’Mera to apply for one of the four head-coaching jobs in Maricopa County.

O’Mera had been the coach at Eastern Arizona College since 2005. The school became the last of seven state junior colleges to drop football in December 2018, but O’Mera’s family – wife D’Anna, daughter Crimson and son Bryant – were ensconced in Thatcher. The idea of being about three hours away from them was hard for O’Mera to stomach.

But if the HJCAC decided to add a fifth team in Tucson – about two hours away from Thatcher – O’Mera would seriously consider it.

A few months later, in spring, Madoski and Weiss decided to expand into Southern Arizona. O’Mera – who has the third-most wins among active NJCAA coaches – became the coach of the Sonoran Sidewinders.

At age 57, after almost 30 years in coaching, he’s looking forward to a new challenge.

“It’s kinda got the blood flowing again,” O’Mera said. “At Eastern, we were in a routine. We were just reloading. Now you’re starting from scratch.”

While commuting between Thatcher and Tucson – he’s moving here Aug. 1 – O’Mera has spent the bulk of his time recruiting. The Sidewinders’ roster stood at 59 players as of Saturday. He’d like to reach at least 70.

O’Mera considered pursuing jobs at other levels of football, including high school. But at heart, he said, “I’m a JC guy.”

When he told friends and colleagues he was joining a startup league, some of them thought he was “a little crazy.” O’Mera figured it was worth a shot, especially if it meant giving more players a chance to continue playing football and seek an education.

“I’m really excited,” O’Mera said. “Nothing’s really changed besides the names and the colors.

“I know there’s great football players in the state of Arizona. Give the league a couple years, and I think it’s going to be right in it. I think we’re going to be sending off as many guys to four-year universities as ever.”

- Michael Lev