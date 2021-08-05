Jedd Fisch: 115 of 118 Arizona Wildcats football players are vaccinated for COVID-19

In coalition with the Pac-12, unvaccinated players will be subjected to different protocols than the other 115 players, including mask-wearing indoors and stricter quarantine procedures, if they test positive for coronavirus.

"The biggest one, non-vaccinated players — indoors — will have to wear masks, and that's through the Pac-12 guidelines," said Fisch. "Other than that, they have to go through testing protocols that vaccinated players have to go through, and they will additionally have to go through quarantine rules, if they become exposed, that vaccinated players will not have to. They can't test out in the same way that vaccinated players can test out of close contact.

"So, the Pac-12 has given us pretty strict guidelines, our team doctors have reiterated those guidelines, but we are in a very good place. A lot of things would have to occur for those three guys to run into any of those problems."

New Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff said during Pac-12 media day that eight teams in the conference have reached the 80% vaccination threshold, with four above 90%.

Arizona begins fall training camp Friday at 8:30 a.m.

