Jedd Fisch: Arizona QB Jordan McCloud (leg) doesn't have 'short-term injury'

Just when Arizona appeared to have a reliable quarterback who could keep the Wildcats competitive in games, it was gone in one play.

At the start of the fourth quarter during Arizona's 34-16 loss to UCLA Saturday night, UA quarterback Jordan McCloud was sacked at the Wildcats' 43-yard line, fumbled the football and then exited the game immediately with a leg injury.

Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch said in his postgame press conference that McCloud's "right knee or right leg injury" isn't a "short-term injury," which could cost him significant amount of time or potentially the season.

Jedd Fisch says he doesn’t have a diagnosis for QB Jordan McCloud’s right leg injury. pic.twitter.com/16lhxLmHAj — Justin Spears (@JustinESports) October 10, 2021

"I I think we'll have to see the extent of it here soon," Fisch said. "Emotionally, it hurts. It's a first-and-10 ... He wound up taking a sack. With that fumble, with losing a quarterback, with having to put the defense on the field, that's a tough one."