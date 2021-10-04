Jedd Fisch: Arizona’s 16-game losing streak will end when Wildcats ‘earn the right to win’

Fisch added that Arizona is expected to wear blue at home and white on the road for the rest of the season. He had them wear white for the first two home games to mitigate the lingering summer heat.

Extra points

Fisch posted a 1-1 record as UCLA’s interim head coach at the end of the 2017 season, his lone year in Westwood. UCLA fired Jim Mora and hired current coach Chip Kelly between the end of the regular season and the Bruins’ bowl game. Fisch coached that game, a 35-17 loss to Kansas State in the Cactus Bowl at Chase Field in Phoenix. “It was great to be able to lead a team,” Fisch said. “It was not the type of circumstances you ever want to do it in.”

Why does Arizona sometimes run plays to the short side of the field? Fisch explained that in many of those instances, they’re running or throwing away from blitzes coming from the wide or “field” side. Those plays often are “alerted” from the sideline, Fisch said.

UCLA (3-2) is favored by 16 points over Arizona. The Bruins fell out of the Top 25 after losing to Arizona State last week. UCLA and Arizona have split their past four meetings, with each side holding serve at home.

Arizona’s Oct. 16 game at Colorado has a scheduled start time of 12:30 p.m. The game will be televised by Pac-12 Networks. It’s the Wildcats’ first afternoon kickoff of the season.

