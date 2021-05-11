 Skip to main content
Jedd Fisch, Arizona Wildcats to hold youth football camps this summer
Arizona Wildcats Football

Jedd Fisch, Arizona Wildcats to hold youth football camps this summer

Eight different camps will take place in June

UA coach Jedd Fisch, right, talks with assistant Chuck Cecil during a spring football practice.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Calling all youth football players, the Arizona Wildcats have a summer opportunity for you. 

This June, Jedd Fisch and the Arizona football team are hosting youth football camps at Arizona Stadium for ages first grade up to high school seniors. 

The Wildcats will have a total of eight different camps throughout the month of June. Fees for each camp range from $20-40 depending on age group.

Here's a rundown of the days and fees for each camp. Signups and additional information can be found at CoachFischFootballCamp.com

Coach Fisch Football Camp Dates

June 7: High school 7 on 7, Offensive and defensive lineman camp I

  • Time: 6-9 p.m.
  • Fee: $20

June 9: WOW Youth Camp I

  • Time: 8:30-11:30 a.m.
  • Fee: $40

June 13: High School Skills Camp I

  • Time: 5-8 p.m.
  • Fee: $25

June 14: High School 7 on 7, Offensive and defensive lineman camp II

  • Time: 6-9 p.m.
  • Fee: $20

June 16: Junior High Wild Camp

  • Time: 8:30-11:30 a.m.
  • Fee: $40

June 17: WOW Youth Camp II

  • Time: 8:30-11:30 a.m.
  • Fee: $40

June 24: High School Skills Camp II

  • Time: 8:30-11:30 a.m.
  • Fee: $25

June 25: High school 7 on 7, Offensive and defensive lineman camp III

  • Time: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
  • Fee: $20

Contact sports producer Alec White at 573-4161 or awhite1@tucson.com.  

On Twitter: @alecwhite_UA

