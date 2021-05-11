Jedd Fisch, Arizona Wildcats to hold youth football camps this summer

Calling all youth football players, the Arizona Wildcats have a summer opportunity for you.
This June, Jedd Fisch and the Arizona football team are hosting youth football camps at Arizona Stadium for ages first grade up to high school seniors.
The Wildcats will have a total of eight different camps throughout the month of June. Fees for each camp range from $20-40 depending on age group.
Here's a rundown of the days and fees for each camp. Signups and additional information can be found at CoachFischFootballCamp.com.
Coach Fisch Football Camp Dates
June 7: High school 7 on 7, Offensive and defensive lineman camp I
- Time: 6-9 p.m.
- Fee: $20
June 9: WOW Youth Camp I
- Time: 8:30-11:30 a.m.
- Fee: $40
June 13: High School Skills Camp I
- Time: 5-8 p.m.
- Fee: $25
June 14: High School 7 on 7, Offensive and defensive lineman camp II
- Time: 6-9 p.m.
- Fee: $20
June 16: Junior High Wild Camp
- Time: 8:30-11:30 a.m.
- Fee: $40
June 17: WOW Youth Camp II
- Time: 8:30-11:30 a.m.
- Fee: $40
June 24: High School Skills Camp II
- Time: 8:30-11:30 a.m.
- Fee: $25
June 25: High school 7 on 7, Offensive and defensive lineman camp III
- Time: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Fee: $20
