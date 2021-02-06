Jedd Fisch brings ‘NFL approach’ to Arizona’s expanded, restructured personnel department

With the sporting world focused on the Super Bowl, Arizona Wildcats coach Jedd Fisch is working on bringing the NFL to Tucson.

We’re not talking about an expansion team or a relocation here. We’re talking about the way Fisch is fashioning his first football “front office.”

It’s bigger. It’s streamlined. It’s modeled after the pros.

“We want to take on an NFL approach in regards to our building in general,” Fisch said. “In order to do that, we needed to compartmentalize our program.

“For our program to really be at the level that I believe we need to get to, and we need to strive to be at, there were going to have to be changes in the entire structure of how that was going to work.”

Fisch sought to clearly delineate roles for every member of the organization. While he has the final say over personnel matters as the head coach and de facto general manager, Fisch has assembled a robust personnel department and support staff that rivals those of Arizona’s peers.

It also exemplifies the growth of front offices across the sport.