Jedd Fisch contract finalized; UA staff to get pay boost; Christian Roland-Wallace enters portal

It was a day of further change and reassuring continuity for Arizona Wildcats football as Jedd Fisch’s new contract was approved, his staff got a pay bump and two more UA players put their names in the transfer portal.

While the Arizona football roster continues to undergo seismic changes, the Wildcats’ coaching staff gained a measure of stability Tuesday.

Two more UA players — cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace and receiver Anthony Simpson — entered the NCAA transfer portal. Meanwhile, steps were taken to keep Fisch’s staff together.

As expected, the Arizona Board of Regents approved a new five-year contract for Fisch. The package is worth $16.3 million: $15.9 million in salary and bonuses, plus a $400,000 retention bonus that will kick in if Fisch is still the coach by the end of November 2024.

The UA athletic department also has promised "a proactive commitment of additional financial resources for the coaching staff," according to a news release issued Tuesday afternoon. The added money likely will be used for extensions and bonuses for Arizona's current assistants. Fisch is an advocate of staff continuity, and a bigger investment in the assistant pool should help in that regard.

Fisch stands to earn $2.85 million during the 2023 season — $2.35 million in base pay and $500,000 for additional duties. Under the terms of the new deal, Fisch will receive $3 million total in ’24, $3.2 million in ’25, $3.25 million in ’26 and $3.6 million in his final year under contract.

Fisch said he and his family are "extremely grateful to the Arizona Board of Regents, President (Robert C.) Robbins, (Athletic Director) Dave Heeke and the entire university community for their commitment to what we are building as a football program."

Arizona went 5-7 this season, including an opening victory over San Diego State and Pac-12 wins over UCLA and Arizona State. The Wildcats won four more games than in Fisch’s first season, when they went 1-11. The UA had lost 12 straight games when Fisch took over the program in December 2020.

In asking the Regents to approve the extension, the UA cited the Wildcats’ academic success, on-field improvement and Fisch’s talent when it comes to recruiting and navigating the portal. It noted that fan engagement is up as a result. The UA averaged 44,209 fans per game in 2022, the UA said, an increase of nearly 10,000 per game over 2021. The UA had 16,467 season-ticket holders in 2022, up from 14,539 the year before.

A longtime college and NFL assistant, Fisch inherited a program that had fallen into disrepair under former coach Kevin Sumlin. Fisch overhauled the coaching staff and the roster. A slew of offseason additions – including quarterback Jayden de Laura and receivers Jacob Cowing and Tetairoa McMillan — helped the Wildcats achieve one of the largest year-over-year improvements in program history.

"These new contractual terms will allow my staff and I to continue elevating all aspects of Arizona football as we recruit and develop the next generation of Wildcats," Fisch said. "I would like to thank all our student-athletes, coaches and staff who have played key roles in getting our program to where it is today. I am also grateful to our community and Wildcat Nation for supporting our football program, and I can't wait to see Arizona Stadium filled with red and blue in the future. Bear Down and Go Cats!"

Robbins said Fisch "has brought a new level of energy and excitement to Arizona football, for our student-athletes and for our fans. With a top-(25) recruitment class this past year, an outstanding season and the kind of integrity and dedication we value at the University of Arizona, he has earned this vote of confidence. His care for our student-athletes and his commitment to their success is second to none, and I am excited for the bright future he is building for this program."

Said Heeke: "Jedd's leadership and vision have elevated our football program in every facet during his first two seasons. Jedd and his staff have built a foundation of excellence that is rooted in the mission and values of the University of Arizona. There is incredible excitement around Arizona football throughout Southern Arizona, the state of Arizona and across the nation, which is a credit to Jedd's commitment to building Arizona football the right way."

CRW latest defender to leave

Fisch and his staff rebuilt the UA offense last offseason, and that group was one of the most improved units in the nation. The defense, which struggled for most of the season, will have a radically different look in 2023.

Roland-Wallace, a four-year starter for the Wildcats, announced via social media Tuesday that he will enter the transfer portal. Between graduations and portal entries, Arizona currently stands to lose seven defensive starters — its entire defensive line and three-fifths of its secondary.

Roland-Wallace is the fourth starting defensive player to enter the portal, joining defensive linemen Kyon Barrs and Paris Shand and safety Jaxen Turner. Defensive ends Hunter Echols and Jalen Harris and safety Christian Young used up their eligibility.

"My time here at the University of Arizona has been more than a blessing," Roland-Wallace posted. "These past few years have been more than I could ever ask for. Through the instability and uncertainty, I have always been resilient and faithful, and I've given nothing less than 100% of myself throughout this journey.

"I am beyond grateful for all of the amazing people that I've met. I've formed bonds and friendships that I hope last a lifetime."

Roland-Wallace started at cornerback in 37 of the 41 games he played in from 2019-22 and registered 169 tackles, 18 pass breakups, two interceptions and two forced fumbles. Roland-Wallace could have entered the NFL draft but opted to use the last year of his college eligibility somewhere else.

Arizona returns two promising freshman cornerbacks in Ephesians Prysock and Tacario Davis, as well as veterans Treydan Stukes and Isaiah Rutherford. The Wildcats have six defensive backs currently committed to their 2023 recruiting class.

Simpson enters portal

Simpson became the third UA wideout to enter the portal, joining Pac-12 yardage leader Dorian Singer and Tucson native Jamarye Joiner.

Simpson primarily played on special teams during his two seasons at Arizona. After an impressive offseason workout regimen and training camp, Simpson earned the coveted No. 1 jersey for the 2022 season. Simpson averaged 19 yards per kickoff return and had four catches for 56 yards, including a 51-yard reception against Utah.

Simpson was expected to compete for the spot opened by Singer’s departure. The top two in-house candidates for that job are Kevin Green Jr. and AJ Jones, who both will be entering their second years in the program.

Days before entering the portal, Simpson posted a tweet that implied he was unhappy at Arizona — the only FBS program to have offered him a scholarship out of high school.

"I came to Arizona to help make a difference in the program,” Simpson wrote. “I work so hard so that my brothers can trust me anytime we step on the field for battle. I'm a relentless competitor. Tucson, let me help.”

Simpson added the hashtag #free1 and tagged Fisch’s account at the end of his post.

Eighteen UA players are known to have entered the portal. The Wildcats have added one player so far: former UCLA defensive lineman Tyler Manoa.

Arizona is expected to add several players through the portal in the coming days and weeks. The three-day early signing period for high school and junior-college players begins a week from Wednesday.

Fisch on Leach

The college football community was in mourning Tuesday after the death of Mississippi State coach Mike Leach. Leach, 61, died Monday night of complications from a heart condition.

“Tragic day in college football,” Fisch tweeted. “There are certain coaches who are icons. There are coaches who have changed the game. There are coaches who have lasting impacts. Coach Leach is all three! Prayers to the Leach family and a reminder to all in the profession, take care of yourself!”