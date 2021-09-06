Jedd Fisch expects improvement from Gunner Cruz, UA offense after missed chances in Week 1

Two days later, Jedd Fisch was still pondering what could have been. The possibilities were enticing.

By Fisch’s estimate, Arizona’s passing offense left 150 yards on the field during the Wildcats’ season-opening loss to BYU on Saturday. Starting quarterback Gunner Cruz still passed for 336 yards. If he had connected on the ones he missed, he would have approached 500.

After most games, quarterbacks will point out a handful of plays they wish they could have back. The question with Cruz is how quickly he can reduce that number. Fisch believes Cruz — and the offense as a whole — will get better as the season progresses. Everything is still relatively new.

“I would think that we would improve from this week to next week, next week to the following week,” Fisch said Monday. “Gunner’s started one game in his life. If he can maintain that (statistical pace), he’s gonna have a heck of a career. We’re gonna do everything we can to help him get to that point.

“Each opportunity he has, hopefully he’ll be smarter with the ball, we’ll get the ball out faster and we’ll know what to call better.”