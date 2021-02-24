Jedd Fisch gets coaching tips from Jim Furyk in rare break from orchestrating Wildcats' overhaul

“To be honest with you, I haven’t been able to be a benefactor of too much golf,” he said. “When we do have time off as a family, I try to spend with them.”

Fisch was an all-state tennis player in high school who studied pre-law at the University of Florida. He picked up golf as a college student in Gainesville. When Fisch was offensive coordinator for the NFL’s Jaguars in 2013-14, he played a round at TPC Sawgrass, home of The Players Championship and a venue Furyk — a Jacksonville resident — is familiar with.

Fisch admitted there were some “not very pretty” moments on Wednesday, too. His tee shot on the par-3 fourth hole dribbled 30 yards to the next tee box.

“I gotta stick to football,” said Fisch. “There were one or two good holes that were good for the team. We were able to do a couple good things, but not very pretty. Maybe in the summer time I’ll get some more golf time.”

Fisch will soon learn that golf weather in Tucson is year-round. Southern Arizona’s climate is already likely part of the coaches’ recruiting pitch to players. Fisch and his staff are trying change the direction of a program that hasn’t had a winning season in nearly four years.

“You can’t beat a blue sky, you can’t beat the sunshine here in Tucson and the weather is just incredible,” Fisch said. “All three days I’ve gone golfing, the weather has been the exact same. It’s pretty amazing how the weather is the same, regardless of what day it is.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.