Jedd Fisch has made alumni relations a priority, and ex-Wildcats appreciate the effort

The headliners are Tedy Bruschi and Rob Gronkowski. The two most visible ex-Wildcats are serving as honorary captains at Fisch’s behest. Gronkowski hasn’t been back to campus in about a decade.

“It helps to bring back the energy into our program, because those are two high-profile names,” Sanders said.

“We don’t want to take away the focus on the 2021 Arizona Wildcats, because that’s really what it’s about. But ... it’s a great play.”

Having Bruschi and Gronkowski involved in the program, even symbolically, carries value. Bruschi officially became part of the staff Feb. 1, when Fisch hired him as senior advisor to the head coach. Not only was Bruschi a star player in the pros, he has worked as an NFL analyst for ESPN since he retired.

“If you don’t get excited when you hear his name,” current UA linebacker Anthony Pandy said, “do you even like playing defense?”

But the initiative Fisch is promoting, and Sanders is carrying out, goes beyond attracting star power. It’s about re-establishing connections with the hundreds of men who have donned the UA colors over the decades.

Open-door policy

Barrett Baker wants to be clear about this.