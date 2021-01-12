Jedd Fisch hints Arizona Wildcats plan to hire Michigan's Keith Dudzinski to coach linebackers

If Don Brown was Batman, Arizona's first-year defensive coordinator appears to have his Robin, according to Jedd Fisch's latest coaching staff clue.

Fisch posted a photoshopped image on Twitter of Brown wearing the Gotham vigilante mask with what appears to be Michigan defensive analyst Keith Dudzinski as Batman's sidekick, along with the caption "#10." Fisch's staff currently sits at nine assistant coaches. Rivals' Matt Moreno tweeted a photo that suggests Dudzinski is Robin.

If Dudzinski were hired, the former UM analyst would coach linebackers alongside fellow staff members Ricky Hunley (defensive line), Chuck Cecil (safeties) and DeWayne Walker (cornerbacks).

Prior to his one season at Michigan, Dudzinski served four seasons as Albany's associate head coach, including two as a defensive coordinator. Dudzinski was also a defensive coordinator for the Maryland Terrapins, after switching over from his DC role at UMass, which is where he first coached under Brown, who was the Minutemen's head coach.

