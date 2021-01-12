 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jedd Fisch hints Arizona Wildcats plan to hire Michigan's Keith Dudzinski to coach linebackers

Jedd Fisch hints Arizona Wildcats plan to hire Michigan's Keith Dudzinski to coach linebackers

If Don Brown was Batman, Arizona's first-year defensive coordinator appears to have his Robin, according to Jedd Fisch's latest coaching staff clue. 

Fisch posted a photoshopped image on Twitter of Brown wearing the Gotham vigilante mask with what appears to be Michigan defensive analyst Keith Dudzinski as Batman's sidekick, along with the caption "#10." Fisch's staff currently sits at nine assistant coaches. Rivals' Matt Moreno tweeted a photo that suggests Dudzinski is Robin. 

If Dudzinski were hired, the former UM analyst would coach linebackers alongside fellow staff members Ricky Hunley (defensive line), Chuck Cecil (safeties) and DeWayne Walker (cornerbacks). 

Prior to his one season at Michigan, Dudzinski served four seasons as Albany's associate head coach, including two as a defensive coordinator. Dudzinski was also a defensive coordinator for the Maryland Terrapins, after switching over from his DC role at UMass, which is where he first coached under Brown, who was the Minutemen's head coach. 

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Jedd Fisch on Arizona's recruiting blueprint, informational breakfast with Tedy Bruschi and assembling a coaching staff

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News