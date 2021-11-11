Jedd Fisch 'hopeful' QB Will Plummer starts vs. Utah, has emergency plans just in case

The Arizona Wildcats enter their final home game of the season with a clean bill of health at almost every position — except for arguably the most important spot on the field.
The Wildcats are still being cautious with quarterback Will Plummer, who sustained a shoulder injury in last week’s win against Cal. Plummer did not throw at practice during the beginning of this week.
Fisch was tight-lipped about his quarterback's health on Thursday, though he said Plummer “is doing good” and the next two days will be important for his availability.
“I'm hopeful that he’ll be good to go for Saturday's game,” Fisch said.
The UA coach was asked about his plan for another emergency situation, should Plummer not be able to play or reinjure his shoulder during the game.
“We’re already in an emergency situation,” Fisch said. “Whoever can take a snap will take a snap.”
Walk-on Luke Ashworth will be the only other quarterback dressed against the Utes. He came in for a play against Cal when Plummer went out and was intercepted on a screen pass.
If Plummer can't go, Arizona could also deploy a similar look it used against the Golden Bears, with skill position players taking direct snaps. In that event, wide receiver Jamarye Joiner would be in line for more work than usual out of the "Wildcat" role. Running back Michael Wiley could do the same.
Both Joiner and Wiley were used in the "Wildcat" role vs. Cal, and Fisch said other receivers or running backs could join the mix.
“We have a bunch of wide receivers that can dress and running backs that can dress,” Fisch said. “We'll have to figure that out if something occurs.”
No additional testing for Arizona
Fisch said the Wildcats have not undergone any additional COVID-19 tests, even though Cal is in the midst of an outbreak that caused the Golden Bears to reschedule Saturday's game against USC.
All Arizona players and coaches have been fully vaccinated since late August. As such, they're not required to take daily PCR tests during the season, according to the Pac-12 Medical Advisory Committee.
Cal’s situation has only worsened this week, with as many as 44 players and staff testing positive. Cal will instead play USC on Dec. 4.
“We're fortunate enough that we've been able to not have that big breakthrough situation,” Fisch said.
Dressed for the occasion
The Wildcats will debut "Dress Whites" for Saturday's Military Appreciation Day.
The uniforms feature a 355th Fighter Wing patch and a Davis-Monthan Air Force Base decal on the back of the helmet. The numbers have a red digital camouflage design; the shoulders are navy blue digital camo.
“It's a great opportunity to be able to have some camo involved,” Fisch said.
Fisch, whose grandfather was a colonel in the Air Force, says he’s excited about the way the Cats are honoring those who have served.
“Military Appreciation Day means a ton to the city of Tucson,” he said.
Contact sports producer Alec White at 573-4161 or awhite1@tucson.com. On Twitter: @alecwhite_UA