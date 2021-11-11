Jedd Fisch 'hopeful' QB Will Plummer starts vs. Utah, has emergency plans just in case

The Arizona Wildcats enter their final home game of the season with a clean bill of health at almost every position — except for arguably the most important spot on the field.

The Wildcats are still being cautious with quarterback Will Plummer, who sustained a shoulder injury in last week’s win against Cal. Plummer did not throw at practice during the beginning of this week.

Fisch was tight-lipped about his quarterback's health on Thursday, though he said Plummer “is doing good” and the next two days will be important for his availability.

“I'm hopeful that he’ll be good to go for Saturday's game,” Fisch said.

The UA coach was asked about his plan for another emergency situation, should Plummer not be able to play or reinjure his shoulder during the game.

“We’re already in an emergency situation,” Fisch said. “Whoever can take a snap will take a snap.”

Walk-on Luke Ashworth will be the only other quarterback dressed against the Utes. He came in for a play against Cal when Plummer went out and was intercepted on a screen pass.