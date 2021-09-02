Jedd Fisch hopes on-site barber shop puts Wildcats a cut above competition

“I love the feeling of seeing someone get off the seat, see their haircut and go, ‘Yeah, I look fresh.’ That’s what really fascinates me, that finishing touch when you’re finished and you see their happiness,” he said. “That always makes me happy as a barber.”

Harris is thankful for an opportunity to become one of the Wildcats' first official team barbers.

“It’s an honor and it makes me feel so happy, because I know there’s so many great barbers out here. For them to choose me, I take that as a blessing and just gotta keep going with it,” he said.

For Palomino, connecting with people “from all walks of life” has been the best part about the gig, which he doesn’t take for granted.

“You got these kids coming in from all over the country, and I’m just fortunate to be around all of it,” he said. “These guys come into the shop and they’re able to relax, take their mind off something and be their true self. I feel like this is going to bring a lot of confidence to the team. It has a true barbershop feel to it. That’s important, because a barbershop is a safe place for these guys. To do this in our town, with our team, I get to surround myself with greatness and positive energy all day.”

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.