Jedd Fisch’s mentor imparts lessons from the past that could help Arizona in the present

What was your record in your first year at South Carolina?

A: “We were 7-5. Lost a bowl game. But it did take a while to recruit (Jadeveon) Clowney, Stephon Gilmore, Marcus Lattimore. We had those three straight 11-2 years. One of those three could have been better. I still think we could have won one SEC (championship), but we screwed up a game here and there.

“But we really had some players at South Carolina between 2010 and ’13. And then after that it didn’t keep rolling like that.”

When you’re in your first year at a new program, what are some of the foundational things that you’re trying to instill in that team as you create your culture?

A: “Just consistency in everything. Making sure the players are committed. Go to weightlifting, go to class, do everything you’re supposed to do. Set the rules and enforce them. And get some leader guys. Hopefully you can develop some leaders within the team.