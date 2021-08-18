Jedd Fisch sets timeline for Arizona QB decision that will come down to ‘gut feeling’

Oftentimes, once the starter is named, at least one of the guys enters the NCAA transfer portal. How do you prevent that from happening?

A: “I would hope that guys enjoy being here, No. 1. No. 2, want to compete. No. 3 ... Matt Hasselbeck was here (recently) and talked to the quarterbacks. He went to Boston College as a true freshman and didn’t get on the field until his (junior) year. The first game, he wasn’t even the starter. At halftime, they made a change at quarterback, and they put him in. He had a (17)-year NFL career, and recently he was put in the Hall of Fame at Boston College.

“If you’re not named the starter tomorrow, what does that mean? It means that if someone gets hurt, you go in. If somebody doesn’t execute their job, you go in. If someone doesn’t play really well, you go in.

“Otherwise, your job is to get the team better and you develop as a player. And then you have years left to continue on in your career. That’s our goal, and we hope not to lose anybody.”

Extra points