Jedd Fisch, staff had little time to augment Arizona’s 2021 recruiting class; here’s how they did it

“That was a very important part of our strategy,” Fisch said. “We needed to find a way to have more scholarship players, more depth, more competition in the quarterback room. We wanted to bring a bunch of players into that room to go compete. And that’s what we did.”

McCloud won’t be able to join the group until after spring practice. He’s working to finish his degree and won’t be done until May, Fisch said.

He is “hopeful” that Cruz will be able to participate in spring. Cruz isn’t enrolled as of now, but there might be a mechanism for him to enroll in March.

“We’re working through that right now,” Fisch said.

As for the competition itself, which also features holdovers Will Plummer and Kevin Doyle, Fisch made it simple: “We’re gonna roll the balls out, and may the best man win.”

Bruschi via Belichick

Former UA All-American Tedy Bruschi joined the staff earlier this week as senior advisor to Fisch. Their relationship began through a mutual acquaintance.

Fisch had been working for the New England Patriots, Bruschi’s former team, before taking the UA job. Patriots coach Bill Belichick introduced them to each other via text message.