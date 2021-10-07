Jedd Fisch wants more production from TEs; Stevie Rocker Jr. won't redshirt

He added, “we'll focus on the game on Saturday night, which I think is far more important than what happened in 2013.”

Wildcats won’t redshirt Rocker

As Arizona prepares to play its fifth game of the season, decisions must be reached on which players to redshirt. A Division I football player can play in up to four games in a given year without burning his redshirt designation.

One of the freshmen who will not redshirt is running back Stevie Rocker Jr. The Tucson native and Canyon del Oro High School graduate has appeared in each of Arizona’s four games; Fisch says he expects Rocker to continue being a part of the team’s offense the remainder of the year.

“I believe Stevie can help us,” Fisch said. “We believe that he's developing into a player that immediately can make an impact over these next eight games.”

Freshman safety Isaiah Taylor has appeared in two games (BYU, NAU), though it is still unclear if he will redshirt this season.

“There are some discussions that will occur with some players both veteran and younger,” Fisch said regarding the decision on which players will or won’t redshirt.

Backup receiver rotation up for grabs