Jedd Fisch's contract, 3 ASU extensions on Arizona Board of Regents agenda next week

The Arizona Board of Regents will vote to approve UA football coach Jedd Fisch's contract and extensions for two Arizona State coaches and Sun Devils athletic director Ray Anderson when it meets virtually next week.
Fisch's contract is part of an agenda item that's set to be voted on Feb. 11 at 3:05 p.m. The regents are also set to approve an extension for ASU baseball coach Tracy Smith and women's basketball coach Charli Turner Thorne, in addition to Anderson's new deal.
Fisch, who had been the quarterbacks coach of the New England Patriots, was hired by the UA in late December and given a five-year contract offer.
Fisch will make in excess of $2.6 million per year, according to a term sheet released by the UA at the time of his hire and an executive summary released to the regents. Fisch will make $1.8 million in base salary in the first two seasons, plus $500,000 for peripheral duties, $100,000 from IMG and $200,000 from Nike. Fisch's base salary will rise to $2 million in the 2023 season, $2.2 million in 2024 and $2.3 million in 2025. Fisch will make significantly more than the $1.1 million base that the UA paid former coach Kevin Sumlin in his first two seasons, though Sumlin's base pay rose to $2.6 million in 2020.
Fisch can also cash in on bonuses that range from winning the Pac-12 South ($100,000), the Pac-12 title game ($200,000) and the national championship ($300,000) to finishing ranked in the AP's top 25 ($25,000), though the bonuses are capped at $1 million per year. He will also receive $100,000 per year as a retention bonus, though the money will only vest if Fisch remains Arizona's coach on Nov. 30, 2024.
If Arizona fires Fisch before that date, it owes him 65% of his remaining salary. If Fisch leaves, he owes the UA significantly more — $6 million if it happens in Year 1, with the figure dropping to $5 million in Year 2, $3 million in Year 3, $1.5 million in Year 4 and $1 million if he leaves in Year 5.
Fisch's deal comes with a mitigation clause, meaning he has an obligation to seek employment if he is fired by the UA — and that any money he makes would be subtracted from the money owed him by the university.
