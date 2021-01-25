Jedd Fisch's emphasis on transfer portal, in-state recruits quickly paying off for Wildcats

The other two transfers are former Notre Dame cornerback and Sacramento product Isaiah Rutherford and ex-Western Michigan linebacker Treshaun Hayward, who committed Monday morning. Hayward, the 2019 Mid-American Conference Defensive Player of the Year, is an outlier of the bunch since he hails from Michigan. Unlike recent history, the in-state transfers will all come to Arizona with at least two years of eligibility rather than the typical one-year graduate transfer.

“It’s an important part of the transfer portal to recognize there’s a lot of guys that leave the West Coast, go to other places and recognize they’d much rather be back on the West Coast,” Fisch said earlier this month. “Our ultimate goal is to not let them leave, but we also recognize guys are going to want to leave and go elsewhere to see what it looks like and see what it feels like.

“But when they want to come back, we want to be able to welcome them back, and the portal has permitted us to do that, so we’re going to continue to try and find the right guys that are — if they’re at another school, in the portal and from the West Coast, I believe we have a pretty good chance at getting them to come to the University of Arizona. And I believe we can keep some of these guys in the state before they even want to leave.”