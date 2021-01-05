Jedd Fisch's latest clue suggests Don Brown will be Arizona Wildcats' defensive coordinator

It appears that Arizona coach Jedd Fisch has landed his top target for defensive coordinator.
Fisch tweeted an elaborate clue Tuesday night that points in the direction of former Michigan DC Don Brown.
Fisch posted an image of “Arizona Lottery” ticket showing two rows of six numbers. The top row: 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19. The bottom: 11, 1, 1, 3, 2, 11.
The second set of numbers corresponds to the national total defense rankings for Boston College and Michigan in those seasons (2014 through ’19).
January 6, 2021
Brown, 65, was fired by Michigan last month after the Wolverines slipped to 89th in total defense in 2020. His track record before this season is stellar.
In his first four seasons at Michigan – one of which, 2016, overlapped with Fisch’s time in Ann Arbor – the Wolverines twice ranked in the top two nationally in passing defense and third-down defense. Additionally, 43 of 44 defensive starters over those four seasons earned All-Big Ten recognition.
Brown is known for his aggressive schemes, earning the nickname “Dr. Blitz.”
Before Michigan, Brown served as the defensive coordinator at Boston College (2013-15), Connecticut (2011-12) and Maryland (2009-10). He was the head coach at UMass (2004-08) and Northeastern (2000-03).
Brown is originally from Spencer, Massachusetts. He began his college coaching career at Dartmouth in 1982.
Brown joins a defensive staff that features Ricky Hunley (defensive line), Chuck Cecil (safeties) and DeWayne Walker (cornerbacks/nickel backs).
Brown could coach linebackers or share that position with another coach. Arizona needs one more assistant to complete Fisch’s first staff. If that coach exclusively handles special teams, Brown likely would be in charge of the linebacker unit.
Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev