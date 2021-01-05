 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jedd Fisch's latest clue suggests Don Brown will be Arizona Wildcats' defensive coordinator
editor's pick

Jedd Fisch's latest clue suggests Don Brown will be Arizona Wildcats' defensive coordinator

Brown's defenses are known for their aggression; UA has struggled on 'D' for several years

Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown watches in the first half of an NCAA football game against Notre Dame in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018.

 Paul Sancya / AP

It appears that Arizona coach Jedd Fisch has landed his top target for defensive coordinator.

Fisch tweeted an elaborate clue Tuesday night that points in the direction of former Michigan DC Don Brown.

Fisch posted an image of “Arizona Lottery” ticket showing two rows of six numbers. The top row: 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19. The bottom: 11, 1, 1, 3, 2, 11.

The second set of numbers corresponds to the national total defense rankings for Boston College and Michigan in those seasons (2014 through ’19).

Brown, 65, was fired by Michigan last month after the Wolverines slipped to 89th in total defense in 2020. His track record before this season is stellar.

In his first four seasons at Michigan – one of which, 2016, overlapped with Fisch’s time in Ann Arbor – the Wolverines twice ranked in the top two nationally in passing defense and third-down defense. Additionally, 43 of 44 defensive starters over those four seasons earned All-Big Ten recognition.

Brown is known for his aggressive schemes, earning the nickname “Dr. Blitz.”

Before Michigan, Brown served as the defensive coordinator at Boston College (2013-15), Connecticut (2011-12) and Maryland (2009-10). He was the head coach at UMass (2004-08) and Northeastern (2000-03).

Brown is originally from Spencer, Massachusetts. He began his college coaching career at Dartmouth in 1982.

Brown joins a defensive staff that features Ricky Hunley (defensive line), Chuck Cecil (safeties) and DeWayne Walker (cornerbacks/nickel backs).

Brown could coach linebackers or share that position with another coach. Arizona needs one more assistant to complete Fisch’s first staff. If that coach exclusively handles special teams, Brown likely would be in charge of the linebacker unit.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev 

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Jedd Fisch on Arizona's recruiting blueprint, informational breakfast with Tedy Bruschi and assembling a coaching staff

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News