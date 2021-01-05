Jedd Fisch's latest clue suggests Don Brown will be Arizona Wildcats' defensive coordinator

It appears that Arizona coach Jedd Fisch has landed his top target for defensive coordinator.

Fisch tweeted an elaborate clue Tuesday night that points in the direction of former Michigan DC Don Brown.

Fisch posted an image of “Arizona Lottery” ticket showing two rows of six numbers. The top row: 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19. The bottom: 11, 1, 1, 3, 2, 11.

The second set of numbers corresponds to the national total defense rankings for Boston College and Michigan in those seasons (2014 through ’19).

Brown, 65, was fired by Michigan last month after the Wolverines slipped to 89th in total defense in 2020. His track record before this season is stellar.