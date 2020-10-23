John Rushing, who coached Wildcats defenders in 2018 and '19, dies at 48

Former Arizona Wildcats assistant coach John Rushing has died. He was 48 years old.

Rushing coached at the UA in 2018 and ’19. He coached safeties and then linebackers before being let go last October.

Rushing was close friends with former Arizona defensive coordinator Marcel Yates, having coached him at Boise State and worked alongside him at Montana State before reuniting in Tucson.

Rushing spent several years in the NFL as an assistant coach for the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams. He also spent seven seasons at Utah State during the 2000s. Rushing coached safeties at Oregon State in 2017 before joining Kevin Sumlin’s staff in Tucson.

Rushing played defensive back at Washington State in the early 1990s before a brief playing career in the NFL and CFL. He was among the top players and leaders on a Cougars defense known as the “Palouse Posse.”

He and his wife, Angela, had four children, according to his most recent UA bio.