 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Johnny Nansen, one of Pac-12's top recruiters, named Arizona's defensive coordinator
alert top story editor's pick

Johnny Nansen, one of Pac-12's top recruiters, named Arizona's defensive coordinator

Johnny Nansen

 UCLA Athletics

Johnny Nansen, a longtime Pac-12 assistant coach and one of the premier recruiters in the conference, has been named Arizona’s defensive coordinator.

12:54 Watch Now: How will Jedd Fisch's first season at Arizona be remembered?

Nansen, 47, has been UCLA’s defensive line coach the past two seasons. He spent the previous six years as an assistant at USC, where he served in multiple capacities, including defensive run-game coordinator and assistant head coach. Nansen also has coached linebackers, special teams and running backs.

UCLA ranks second in the Pac-12 in rushing defense, allowing 124.3 yards per game. The 2020 Bruins surrendered a league-low 3.6 yards per rush. They also led the conference in sacks at 3.3 per game.

Nansen was named the 2017 Pac-12 Recruiter of the Year by 247Sports.com while at USC. The Trojans’ 2018 class was ranked first in the conference and fourth nationally.

Nansen, who was born in Apia, Samoa, and attended high school in Long Beach, California, has coached several future NFL players. They include UCLA defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa and USC linebackers Uchenna Nwosu and Cameron Smith. Nansen also coached two USC running backs, Ronald Jones II and Javorious Allen, who would go on to play in the pros.

Nansen coached at Washington from 2009-13. After playing linebacker at Washington State, Nansen began his coaching career at Louisville. He made subsequent stops at Montana State, Idaho State and Idaho.

Nansen replaces Don Brown, who left Arizona after one season to become the head coach at UMass.

Arizona has had five defensive coordinators since the start of the 2019 season. Chuck Cecil, who served as interim coordinator at the end of the '19 campaign, remains on staff as safeties coach.

It remains to be seen what position Nansen will coach, but linebacker is most likely in the interest of continuity.

This developing story will be updated.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev 

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Syria hosts first international basketball match in years

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News