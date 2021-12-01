Johnny Nansen, one of Pac-12's top recruiters, named Arizona's defensive coordinator

Johnny Nansen, a longtime Pac-12 assistant coach and one of the premier recruiters in the conference, has been named Arizona’s defensive coordinator.

Nansen, 47, has been UCLA’s defensive line coach the past two seasons. He spent the previous six years as an assistant at USC, where he served in multiple capacities, including defensive run-game coordinator and assistant head coach. Nansen also has coached linebackers, special teams and running backs.

UCLA ranks second in the Pac-12 in rushing defense, allowing 124.3 yards per game. The 2020 Bruins surrendered a league-low 3.6 yards per rush. They also led the conference in sacks at 3.3 per game.

Nansen was named the 2017 Pac-12 Recruiter of the Year by 247Sports.com while at USC. The Trojans’ 2018 class was ranked first in the conference and fourth nationally.

Nansen, who was born in Apia, Samoa, and attended high school in Long Beach, California, has coached several future NFL players. They include UCLA defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa and USC linebackers Uchenna Nwosu and Cameron Smith. Nansen also coached two USC running backs, Ronald Jones II and Javorious Allen, who would go on to play in the pros.