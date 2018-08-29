The Wildcast podcast is one year old, and the Arizona Daily Star is celebrating.
Star reporters Michael Lev and Justin Spears and sports editor Ryan Finley will co-host a live Wildcast Thursday at noon inside Frog and Firkin, 874 E. University Blvd. Come listen as they talk Arizona Wildcats football in advance of Saturday's home opener against BYU. Lev, Finley and Spears will return at noon on the Thursdays before all UA home games to talk sports.
The Wildcast launched a year ago as an offshoot of the Star's free UA sports app, The Wildcaster. Thursday's episode will be 122nd in show history. (Some recent episodes are attached below).
Download The Wildcast today wherever you get your podcasts, and check out The Wildcaster app in the app store or GooglePlay.