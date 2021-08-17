Jordan McCloud gets long look at QB as UA camp continues; safeties have productive day

Day 10 of Arizona Wildcats training camp is in the books. Here are some key notes, takeaways and tidbits from Tuesday morning’s workout:
* In something of a surprise move, Jordan McCloud – who seemed to be running third in the quarterback race – took all of the No. 1 reps. QB coach Jimmie Dougherty explained afterward that the coaches are still in the “information-gathering stage” and want to see each quarterback in that position this week. We’ll have more on the QB battle later today.
* McCloud played well in the scrimmage Saturday, and he had some good moments Tuesday morning. However, he also threw two interceptions.
* Both interceptions were made by safeties. Jaxen Turner, who wore a no-contact red jersey, made the first one. Rhedi Short had the second pick.
* It was a good day for the safety group. Jaydin Young had perhaps his best practice of camp. He ran stride for stride with Stanley Berryhill III on a crossing route, leading to an incomplete pass. Young also made a tackle for loss on a receiver screen.
* Offensive lineman Donovan Laie practiced in full after being forced out of Saturday’s scrimmage because of a leg injury. He spent some time at left tackle after Jordan Morgan got banged up.
* Tight end Zach Williams had a productive day and seemed to have good chemistry with Gunner Cruz.
* Receiver Tayvian Cunnigham showed great awareness on the final play of practice, scoring a touchdown on a pass from Cruz that was tipped by cornerback Treydan Stukes.
* Linebacker Treshaun Hayward had a strong pass rush during 11-on-11, drawing a holding penalty on JT Hand. Regen Terry, Jerry Roberts and Rourke Freeburg also penetrated the backfield during that period.
* Defensive tackles Kyon Barrs and Trevon Mason remained out but no longer were wearing walking boots.
* Other players who didn’t participate or worked on the side included defensive end Eddie Siaumau-Sanitoa, linebacker Kenny Hebert and cornerback McKenzie Barnes. Receive Jamarye Joiner (foot) remained out but was running full-speed sprints along the sideline.
* Newcomers Ma’jon Wright, Carson Cota and Mohamed Diallo did not participate.
* The Wildcats are scheduled to practice Wednesday and Thursday before concluding training camp with a scrimmage Saturday night.
