Jordan McCloud gets long look at QB as UA camp continues; safeties have productive day
Jordan McCloud gets long look at QB as UA camp continues; safeties have productive day

Arizona quarterback Jordan McCloud, 4, runs a drill during Arizona Football's first day of practice at Dick Tomey Football practice fields in Tucson, Ariz. on August 6th, 2021.

 Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star

Day 10 of Arizona Wildcats training camp is in the books. Here are some key notes, takeaways and tidbits from Tuesday morning’s workout:

* In something of a surprise move, Jordan McCloud – who seemed to be running third in the quarterback race – took all of the No. 1 reps. QB coach Jimmie Dougherty explained afterward that the coaches are still in the “information-gathering stage” and want to see each quarterback in that position this week. We’ll have more on the QB battle later today.

* McCloud played well in the scrimmage Saturday, and he had some good moments Tuesday morning. However, he also threw two interceptions.

* Both interceptions were made by safeties. Jaxen Turner, who wore a no-contact red jersey, made the first one. Rhedi Short had the second pick.

* It was a good day for the safety group. Jaydin Young had perhaps his best practice of camp. He ran stride for stride with Stanley Berryhill III on a crossing route, leading to an incomplete pass. Young also made a tackle for loss on a receiver screen.

* Offensive lineman Donovan Laie practiced in full after being forced out of Saturday’s scrimmage because of a leg injury. He spent some time at left tackle after Jordan Morgan got banged up.

* Tight end Zach Williams had a productive day and seemed to have good chemistry with Gunner Cruz.

* Receiver Tayvian Cunnigham showed great awareness on the final play of practice, scoring a touchdown on a pass from Cruz that was tipped by cornerback Treydan Stukes.

* Linebacker Treshaun Hayward had a strong pass rush during 11-on-11, drawing a holding penalty on JT Hand. Regen Terry, Jerry Roberts and Rourke Freeburg also penetrated the backfield during that period.

* Defensive tackles Kyon Barrs and Trevon Mason remained out but no longer were wearing walking boots.

* Other players who didn’t participate or worked on the side included defensive end Eddie Siaumau-Sanitoa, linebacker Kenny Hebert and cornerback McKenzie Barnes. Receive Jamarye Joiner (foot) remained out but was running full-speed sprints along the sideline.

* Newcomers Ma’jon Wright, Carson Cota and Mohamed Diallo did not participate.

* The Wildcats are scheduled to practice Wednesday and Thursday before concluding training camp with a scrimmage Saturday night.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev 

Watch Now: Arizona quarterbacks coach Jimmie Dougherty says Wildcats' QB race still in 'information-gathering stage'

Related to this story

