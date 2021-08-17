Jordan McCloud gets long look at QB as UA camp continues; safeties have productive day

Day 10 of Arizona Wildcats training camp is in the books. Here are some key notes, takeaways and tidbits from Tuesday morning’s workout:

* In something of a surprise move, Jordan McCloud – who seemed to be running third in the quarterback race – took all of the No. 1 reps. QB coach Jimmie Dougherty explained afterward that the coaches are still in the “information-gathering stage” and want to see each quarterback in that position this week. We’ll have more on the QB battle later today.

* McCloud played well in the scrimmage Saturday, and he had some good moments Tuesday morning. However, he also threw two interceptions.

* Both interceptions were made by safeties. Jaxen Turner, who wore a no-contact red jersey, made the first one. Rhedi Short had the second pick.

* It was a good day for the safety group. Jaydin Young had perhaps his best practice of camp. He ran stride for stride with Stanley Berryhill III on a crossing route, leading to an incomplete pass. Young also made a tackle for loss on a receiver screen.