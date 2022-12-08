Jordan Morgan, Dorian Singer named to AP's All-Pac-12 team; Jayden de Laura, Jacob Cowing snubbed

Arizona offensive tackle Jordan Morgan and wide receiver Dorian Singer were named first-team All-Pac-12 by the Associated Press on Thursday, though other Wildcats were noticeably absent.

The first and second teams do not include quarterback Jayden de Laura or receiver Jacob Cowing, both of whom starred during a 5-7 season that included victories over UCLA and Arizona State.

USC quarterback Caleb Williams was the unanimous choice as the AP player of the year in the Pac-12. He also was newcomer of the year. Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III was named defensive player of the year and Washington coach Kalen DeBoer earned coach of the year honors on Thursday from a media panel who cover the conference.

Williams thrived with the Trojans after following coach Lincoln Riley from Oklahoma. becoming a Heisman Trophy finalist after throwing for 4,075 yards and 37 touchdowns with four interceptions while completing 66% of his passes. He also ran for 372 yards and 10 more scores.

Phillips anchored a defense that helped Utah win the Pac-12 championship for the second straight season and earn a second straight spot in the Rose Bowl. The third-year player is a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award, awarded to the nation's best defensive back, and a semifinalist for the Chuck Bednarik Award, given to the nation's best defensive player.

DeBoer had a superb first season after leaving Fresno State to take over the No. 10 Huskies, leading them to 10 wins after they went 4-8 last season. Washington will play No. 21 Texas in the Alamo Bowl after missing the postseason the past two seasons.

Arizona's two representatives had stellar seasons. Morgan, a Marana High School graduate, anchored the Wildcats' line before suffering a season-ending knee injury in last month's win over UCLA in Pasadena. Singer, a former walk-on, led the Pac-12 with 1,105 receiving yards as a sophomore. He announced following the season that he had entered the transfer portal.

Singer was the only Wildcat to make the either the first or second team in the league-produced all-conference team, revealed earlier this week.

FIRST TEAM

Offense

QB- Caleb Williams, USC, 6-1, 215, So., Washington, D.C.

RB- Zach Charbonnet, UCLA, 6-1, 220, Sr., Camarillo, California

RB- Xazavian Valladay, Arizona State, 6-0, 200, Sr., Chicago

OT- Braeden Daniels, Utah, 6-4, 297, Jr., Carrollton, Texas

OT- Jordan Morgan, Arizona, 6-6, 320, Jr., Marana

OG- Andrew Vorhees, USC, 6-6, 325, Sr., Kingsburg, California

G- Jaxson Kirkland, Washington, 6-7, 340, Sr., Portland, Oregon

C- Brett Neilon, USC, 6-2, 295, Sr., Rancho Santa Margarita, California

TE- Dalton Kincaid, Utah, 6-4, 240, Sr., Las Vegas

WR- Rome Odunze, Washington, 6-3, 201, So., Las Vegas

WR- Dorian Singer, Arizona, 6-1, 185, So., Saint Paul, Minnesota

K- Joshua Karty, Stanford, 6-2, 207, Jr, Burlington, North Carolina

All-purpose- Travis Dye, USC, 5-10, 200, Sr., Norco, California

Defense

DE- Jeremiah Martin, Washington, 6-4, 267, Sr., San Bernardino, California

DE- Gabe Reid, Utah, 6-0, 247, So., Montrose, California

DT- Tuli Tuipulotu, USC, 6-4, 290, Jr., Hawthorne, California

DT- Simote Pepa, 6-3, 345, Fr., South Jordan, Utah

LB- Daiyan Henley, Washington State, 6-2, 232, Sr., Los Angeles

LB- Jackson Sirmon, California, 6-2, 240, Sr., Brentwood, Texas

LB- Karene Reid, Utah, 6-0, 227, So., American Fork, Utah

CB- Clark Phillips III, Utah, 5-10, 183, So., Lakewood, California

CB- Mekhi Blackmon, USC, 6-0, 175, Sr., East Palo Alto, California

S- Kaitan Oladapo, Oregon State, 6-1, 214, Jr., Happy Valley, Oregon

S- Calen Bullock, USC, 6-3, 180, So., Pasadena, California

P- Eddie Czaplicki, Arizona State, 6-1, 200, Jr., Charlotte, North Carolina

SECOND TEAM

Offense

QB- Michael Penix Jr, Washington, 6-3, 213, Jr., Tampa, Florida

RB- Damien Martinez, Oregon State, 6-0, 216, Fr., Lewisville, Texas

RB- Travis Dye, USC, 5-10, 200, Sr., Norco, California

OT- T.J. Bass, Oregon, 6-4, 325, Sr., Deming, Washington

OT- Talise Fuaga, Oregon State, 6-6, 326, So., Tacoma, Washington

OG- Atonio Mafi, UCLA, 6-4, 339, Sr., Shoreview, California

OG- Henry Bainivalu, Washington, 6-7. 307, Sr., Sammamish, Washington

C- Alex Forsyth, Oregon, 6-4, 32, Sr., West Linn, Oregon

TE- Benjamin Yurosek, Stanford, 6-4, 242, Jr., Bakersfield, California

WR- Jordan Addison, USC, 6-0, 175, Jr., Frederick, Maryland

WR- Troy Franklin, Oregon, 6-3, 178, So., East Palo Alto, California

All-purpose- Jack Colletto, Oregon State, 6-3, 239, Sr., Camas, Washington

Defense

DE- Laiatu Latu, UCLA, 6-4, 265, Jr., Sacramento, California

DE- Brandon Dorlus, Oregon, 6-3, 290, Jr., Fort Lauderdale, Florida

DT- Tyrone Taleni, USC, 6-2, 280, Sr., Savai'i, Western Samoa

LB- Omar Speights, Oregon State, 6-1, 233, Jr., Philadelphia

LB- Noah Sewell, Oregon, 6-2, 253, So., Malaeimi, American Samoa

LB- Bralen Trice, Washington, 6-4, 269, So., Phoenix

CB- Rejzohn Wright, Oregon State, 6-2, 200, Sr., East Palo Alto, California

CB- Christian Gonzalez, Oregon, 6-2, 201, So., The Colony, Texas

S- Jaydon Grant, Oregon State, 6-0, 195, Sr., West Linn, Oregon

S- Mo Osling III, UCLA, 6-2, 194, Sr., Lancaster, California

P- Jamieson Sheahan, California, 6-0, 205, Sr., Bendigo, Australia