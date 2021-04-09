Jordan Paopao’s main mission at Arizona: Help turn Wildcat tight ends into pros

A: “He gets the expectation of what it should look like on a daily basis. Simple things like studying the game. The buzzwords that I’m trying to bring to these guys to be able to get them to play faster. That is the biggest key. How do I get these guys ... to see the game like a coach would and be able to dissect things both pre-snap and post-snap?

“Alex is at a great spot because he’s been able to see that for about a year now, and I think having him in the room, the way that he presents himself, the way he studies the game, the way that he answers questions, is contagious. I think a lot of the guys around him are starting to catch wind of the expectation.”

What is your sense of your group’s comfort level with the offense at this point?

A: “Every day is just a work in progress. We’re trying to be able to push and create yards however we can. Those guys have done a phenomenal job with everything that we’re asking them to do, formationally, motions, cadence. It’s a lot like being a quarterback. You have to have a firm grasp on the offense as a whole.

“Those guys have attacked it every single day. They’ve gotten better every single day, and you’re starting to see a lot of those fruits come into play in terms of production.”