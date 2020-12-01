Josh McCauley, struggling Arizona offensive line know they’ve ‘gotta step it up’

However, McCauley said he would have missed the opener at Utah on Nov. 7 if it had proceeded as planned. The game was postponed after the Utes suffered a COVID-19 outbreak.

“My knee is fine,” McCauley said. “It’ll hurt for a couple minutes or whatever, but other than that I’m fine. I wouldn’t have rushed back to face USC if I wasn’t able to play, if I was hurting the team in any way, healthwise.”

This isn’t the first time McCauley has made an in-season comeback from a knee injury. He played in the Territorial Cup last year after missing the previous two-plus games because of a sprained MCL.

McCauley was asked if he ever considered opting out of this season because of injury. Although he’s a fifth-year senior, NCAA rules will allow him to come back in 2021 if he chooses.

“No. That’s not really who I am,” McCauley said. “Being able to play on Saturdays and practice every day, that’s one of my favorite things. In the time that I was out, during almost the entire camp, it was tough. … That’s something that just eats me alive. That’s something I just can’t see myself doing, is opting out.”

In and out