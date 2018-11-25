UA Arizona Wildcats football recruiting logo USE ME

Arizona landed its second commitment for the 2019 class after defensive tackle Trevon Mason pledged to UA Sunday afternoon. Mason announced his decision via Twitter and selected the Wildcats over Nebraska. 

Mason is a 6-foot-4-inch, 285-pound defensive tackle from Navarro College in Texas and becomes Arizona's third defensive line commit of the 2019 class, joining Dallas defensive tackle Kane Bradford and Belgian defensive end Sylvain Yondjouen, who committed to UA during Saturday's Territorial Cup game. Mason was in Tucson for a visit and was in attendance for Arizona's 41-40 loss to ASU.  

Mason fills a position of need for the Wildcats as they lose defensive tackle Dereck Boles to graduation and could possibly be without PJ Johnson for 2019. Both Boles and Johnson were starters this season. Mykee Irving, Kurtis Brown and Nahe Sulunga are the only returning defensive tackles for next season. 

Here are some highlights of Mason: 

