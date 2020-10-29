 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
JuCo OL Cade Parrish decommits from Arizona Wildcats

JuCo OL Cade Parrish decommits from Arizona Wildcats

UA Arizona Wildcats football recruiting logo USE ME

Cade Parrish, an offensive line recruit in the Arizona Wildcats' 2021 football recruiting class, announced on Thursday that he has decommitted from the UA and will open up his recruitment. 

The 6-foot-5-inch, 295-pound junior-college tackle, who's currently at Snow College (Utah), made his announcement on Twitter. 

Parrish is rated by 247Sports as the sixth-best junior-college offensive tackle for the '21 recruiting cycle. He also holds offers from Hawaii, San Jose State, Weber State, Liberty and Western Illinois. 

Arizona now has 23 commitments for its '21 recruiting class, including two offensive linemen: Mission Viejo center JT Hand and 6-7 Illinois tackle Luke Eckardt. 

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Arizona receiver Jamarye Joiner reveals foot injury could've stemmed from last season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News