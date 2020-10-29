JuCo OL Cade Parrish decommits from Arizona Wildcats

Cade Parrish, an offensive line recruit in the Arizona Wildcats' 2021 football recruiting class, announced on Thursday that he has decommitted from the UA and will open up his recruitment.
The 6-foot-5-inch, 295-pound junior-college tackle, who's currently at Snow College (Utah), made his announcement on Twitter.
Announcement ‼️@SnowCollegeFB @ZacErekson Also check out my updated Highlights!https://t.co/8FIwERCN1g pic.twitter.com/KdbEIukFoB— Cade Parrish (@theparrish74) October 29, 2020
Parrish is rated by 247Sports as the sixth-best junior-college offensive tackle for the '21 recruiting cycle. He also holds offers from Hawaii, San Jose State, Weber State, Liberty and Western Illinois.
Arizona now has 23 commitments for its '21 recruiting class, including two offensive linemen: Mission Viejo center JT Hand and 6-7 Illinois tackle Luke Eckardt.
