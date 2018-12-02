Arizona's 2019 recruiting class grew with four linemen commits. This week, the Wildcats lost a recruit.
Three-star junior college offensive tackle Ahina "Rocky" Aitogi decommitted from Arizona Sunday afternoon and verbally pledged to New Mexico via Twitter.
December 2, 2018
The 6-foot-7, 345-pound Aitogi, a Hawaii and Alaska native, currently plays at Fort Scott Community College in Kansas and was Arizona's first JuCo commit for 2019. Aitogi is ranked as the 20th-best offensive tackle nationally, per 247sports.com.
Aitogi committed to Arizona during UA's road game against UCLA in October. Since his commitment, he received an offer from Ole Miss and took an official visit to New Mexico over the weekend.
The Wildcats still have three offensive line commits for 2019:
- Jamari Williams, 6-4, 275 pounds (Ft. Lauderdale, Florida)
- Josh Donovan, 6-5, 330 pounds (Trinity Valley Community College)
- Jordan Morgan, 6-5, 270 pounds (Marana, Arizona)