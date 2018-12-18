(Twitter / @PaitonFears)

On the eve of early signing day, Arizona's 2019 recruiting class grew by one when junior college offensive tackle Paiton Fears verbally committed to the Wildcats. Fears selected Arizona over Baylor, Missouri and West Virginia. 

The 6-foot-6, 327-pound Fears from Hutchinson Community College in Kansas becomes the UA's 18th commit and fourth offensive lineman for 2019, joining Floridian Jamari Williams, Marana's Jordan Morgan and Texas JuCo tackle Josh Donovan. 

Head coach Kevin Sumlin emphasized prior and during his first season at Arizona that the Wildcats need to add depth to the roster with size and experience. On the other side of the line, Arizona has commitments from Eastern Arizona defensive tackle Myles Tapusoa and Navarro College's Trevon Mason.  

Arizona's offensive line is expecting to return Josh McCaulley, Cody Creason, Thiyo Lukusa, Michael Eletise, Donovan Laie, Bryson Cain and Texas A&M transfer Robert Congel. With the additions of the 2019 class, Arizona's offensive line could be one of the team's strong suits moving forward.

Fears and other UA commits are expected to sign to Arizona on Wednesday, Dec. 19, for the early signing period.  

