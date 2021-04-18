June boon: Arizona DC Don Brown looks forward to reinforcements arriving to boost defensive depth

The Arizona Wildcats have a new defense but a familiar dilemma:

They still don’t have enough depth.

The first unit has looked good during spring practice. For the most part, Don Brown’s group has had the better of the play.

But Arizona is still a handful of injuries away from having to play inexperienced players, freshmen or walk-ons at several spots. Brown and UA coach Jedd Fisch did as much as they could to address potential deficiencies through the NCAA transfer portal – and they aren’t done yet – but it’s impossible to fill every hole in one offseason.

So while Brown works with the defense for one more week in April, he looks forward to June.

“We’ll get an influx here in the first week of June, and not just with high school players that are coming in but our transfer group as well,” Brown said after Saturday night’s scrimmage. “I think that will fortify us both up front and at linebacker.”

Two veteran linebackers handpicked by Brown are due to arrive with other newcomers on June 7: Treshaun Hayward from Western Michigan, the 2019 Mid-American Conference Defensive Player of the Year; and Jerry Roberts from Bowling Green.