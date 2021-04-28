Just 13 Arizona Wildcats have been taken in the NFL draft since 2011; here's the list

The NFL draft hasn't been too kind to the Arizona Wildcats recently.
Last year, the UA was the only program in the Pac-12 to not have a representative in the draft, and the Wildcats have had just 13 players selected since 2011, which is one more than last-place Washington State.
How does it compare to the rest of the "Conference of Champions?"
1. USC, 42
2. Stanford, 41
3. UCLA, 37
4. Washington, 33
T5. Oregon, 31
T5. Utah, 31
7. Cal, 28
8. Arizona State, 20
9. Oregon State, 19
10. Colorado, 18
11. Arizona, 13
12. Washington State, 12
Who are the 13 UA players who've been drafted since 2011? Here's the list:
Brooks Reed
Position: Defensive end
Drafted: 2011, 2nd round, 42nd overall, Houston Texans
Current NFL team: Free agent
Ricky Elmore
Position: Defensive end
Drafted: 2011, 6th round, 197th overall, Green Bay Packers
Current NFL team: Elmore is out of football
D'Aundre Reed
Position: Defensive end
Drafted: 2011, 7th round, 215th overall, Minnesota Vikings
Current NFL team: Reed is out of football
Juron Criner
Position: Wide receiver
Drafted: 2012, 5th round, 168th overall, Oakland Raiders
Current NFL team: Criner is out of football
Trevin Wade
Position: Cornerback
Drafted: 2012, 7th round, 245th overall, Cleveland Browns
Current NFL team: Wade is out of football
Nick Foles
Position: Quarterback
Drafted: 2012, 3rd round, 88th overall, Philadelphia Eagles
Current NFL team: Chicago Bears
Marquis Flowers
Position: Linebacker
Drafted: 2014, 6th round, 212th overall, Cincinnati Bengals
Current NFL team: Flowers is out of football
Shaq Richardson
Position: Cornerback
Drafted: 2014, 5th round, 157th overall, Pittsburgh Steelers
Current NFL team: Richardson is playing for the CFL's Toronto Argonauts
Ka'Deem Carey
Position: Running back
Drafted: 2014, 4th round, 117th overall, Chicago Bears
Current NFL team: Carey is playing for the CFL's Calgary Stampeders
Scooby Wright
Position: Linebacker
Drafted: 2016, 7th round, 250th overall, Cleveland Browns
Current NFL team: Wright is out of football
Will Parks
Position: Safety
Drafted: 2016, 6th round, 219th overall, Denver Broncos
Current NFL team: Denver Broncos
Dane Cruikshank
Position: Defensive back
Drafted: 2018, 5th round, 152nd overall, Tennessee Titans
Current NFL team: Tennessee Titans
P.J. Johnson
Position: Defensive tackle
Drafted: 2019, 7th round, 229th overall, Detroit Lions
Current NFL team: Free agent
