Just 13 Arizona Wildcats have been taken in the NFL draft since 2011; here's the list

Tennessee Titans defensive back Dane Cruikshank warms up before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

 Wade Payne

The NFL draft hasn't been too kind to the Arizona Wildcats recently. 

Last year, the UA was the only program in the Pac-12 to not have a representative in the draft, and the Wildcats have had just 13 players selected since 2011, which is one more than last-place Washington State. 

How does it compare to the rest of the "Conference of Champions?"

1. USC, 42

2. Stanford, 41

3. UCLA, 37

4. Washington, 33

T5. Oregon, 31

T5. Utah, 31

7. Cal, 28

8. Arizona State, 20

9. Oregon State, 19

10. Colorado, 18

11. Arizona, 13

12. Washington State, 12

Who are the 13 UA players who've been drafted since 2011? Here's the list: 

Houston Texans outside linebacker Brooks Reed takes a break on the bench during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Jacksonville, Fla., Thursday, Dec. 5, 2013. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Brooks Reed

Position: Defensive end 

Drafted: 2011, 2nd round, 42nd overall, Houston Texans 

Current NFL team: Free agent

The Green Bay Packers took defensive end/linebacker Ricky Elmore in the sixth round of the 2011 draft. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Ricky Elmore

Position: Defensive end 

Drafted: 2011, 6th round, 197th overall, Green Bay Packers

Current NFL team: Elmore is out of football

The Minnesota Vikings took linebacker/defensive end D'Aundre Reed in the seventh round of the 2011 draft. (AP Photo/Genevieve Ross)

D'Aundre Reed

Position: Defensive end

Drafted: 2011, 7th round, 215th overall, Minnesota Vikings

Current NFL team: Reed is out of football

Juron Criner

Position: Wide receiver

Drafted: 2012, 5th round, 168th overall, Oakland Raiders

Current NFL team: Criner is out of football

The Cleveland Browns took cornerback Trevin Wade in the seventh round of the 2012 draft. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)

Trevin Wade

Position: Cornerback 

Drafted: 2012, 7th round, 245th overall, Cleveland Browns 

Current NFL team: Wade is out of football

Philadelphia Eagles' Nick Foles holds his daughter, Lily, after beating the New England Patriots in the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Nick Foles

Position: Quarterback 

Drafted: 2012, 3rd round, 88th overall, Philadelphia Eagles 

Current NFL team: Chicago Bears

Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Marquis Flowers (53) waits to take the field before the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)

Marquis Flowers

Position: Linebacker 

Drafted: 2014, 6th round, 212th overall, Cincinnati Bengals 

Current NFL team: Flowers is out of football

Pittsburgh Steelers fifth round draft choice, cornerback Shaquille Richardson out of Arizona, goes through drills in their NFL football camp for rookies and free agents at the team facility in Pittsburgh onFriday, May 16, 2014. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Shaq Richardson

Position: Cornerback 

Drafted: 2014, 5th round, 157th overall, Pittsburgh Steelers

Current NFL team: Richardson is playing for the CFL's Toronto Argonauts

Chicago Bears running back Ka'Deem Carey celebrates with fans after defeating the San Diego Chargers in an NFL football game Monday, Nov. 9, 2015, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

Ka'Deem Carey

Position: Running back 

Drafted: 2014, 4th round, 117th overall, Chicago Bears 

Current NFL team: Carey is playing for the CFL's Calgary Stampeders

Chicago Bears quarterback David Fales (12) is sacked by Cleveland Browns inside linebacker Scooby Wright (50) in the second half of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Scooby Wright

Position: Linebacker 

Drafted: 2016, 7th round, 250th overall, Cleveland Browns 

Current NFL team: Wright is out of football

Denver Broncos strong safety Will Parks reacts during the second half of an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Denver.

Will Parks

Position: Safety 

Drafted: 2016, 6th round, 219th overall, Denver Broncos 

Current NFL team: Denver Broncos 

Tennessee Titans defensive back Dane Cruikshank (29) plays against the Cleveland Browns during the second half in an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Dane Cruikshank

Position: Defensive back

Drafted: 2018, 5th round, 152nd overall, Tennessee Titans 

Current NFL team: Tennessee Titans

Detroit Lions defensive lineman P.J. Johnson watches during an NFL football practice in Allen Park, Mich., Thursday, May 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

P.J. Johnson

Position: Defensive tackle

Drafted: 2019, 7th round, 229th overall, Detroit Lions

Current NFL team: Free agent

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

