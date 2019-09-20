The Arizona Wildcats coaching staff is spending its bye week recruiting — and head coach Kevin Sumlin, for one, is doing it in style.
Sumlin flew into Friday night's Goodyear Millennium-Gilbert Higley high school football game in a helicopter.
Kevin Sumlin helicoptering to @MillenniumFB game tonight to recruit our Tigers! #ThisIsMILLENNIUM #FearTheROAR #SwagCopter pic.twitter.com/Z42M2RBhn7— Tigers AD (@MHSTigersAD) September 21, 2019
Sumlin and his famed "Swagcopter" took the college football world by storm during his days as Texas A&M's head coach. Besides being flashy, helicopters allow coaches to hit multiple games in the same night without encountering traffic. It's unclear if Sumlin planned to visit any other games in the Phoenix area on Friday.
UA defensive coordinator Marcel Yates is also in attendance to watch Millennium take on Higley in Goodyear. Coaches can't comment on recruits until they sign, but the coaches were most likely there to watch Higley defensive end Jason Harris.
Harris, a four-star edge rusher, is rated as 11th-best defensive end in the 2020 class. He is considering Texas A&M, Arizona State, Oregon and Colorado, among others. Harris is the brother of current Arizona defensive end Jason Harris and son of former All-Pac-10 linebacker Sean Harris.
That's one way to show a recruit you want them to play for you.