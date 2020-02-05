Kevin Sumlin and staff get defensive in adding to Arizona Wildcats’ 2020 signing class

OL LEIF MAGNUSON

Coach says: “You get a kid that’s athletic, he’s smart, he’s physical. He comes from a football family; his dad played at Washington State when Coach Sumlin was there in the early ’90s. … Really fell in love with the makeup and the character. … His ability to get to the second level … is really remarkable. We want guys that can run, that can play in space. We talk about range all the time — the ability to cover ground, whether you’re reaching on the front side or cutting off. This kid has it. … He’s going to play with an attitude. He’s just getting to the second level and knocking the crap out of a linebacker.” — offensive line coach Kyle DeVan