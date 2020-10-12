Kevin Sumlin returns to Arizona Wildcats' fall practice a week after positive coronavirus test

Head coach Kevin Sumlin has a chat with Brian Casteel after he fielded a punt on the one yard line during the University of Arizona's spring game at Arizona Stadium, Saturday, April 13, 2019, Tucson, Ariz.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
A week after testing positive for COVID-19, Arizona Wildcats head coach Kevin Sumlin returned to the practice field on Monday as the UA football team prepares for its season opener at Utah on Nov. 7.
Sumlin, who has been under quarantine since his positive test result last Monday, is back on the sidelines after missing the Wildcats' first two fall practices while offensive coordinator Noel Mazzone and defensive coordinator Paul Rhoads orchestrated Arizona's practices. During last week's Pac-12 coaches webinar, Sumlin said he hadn't experienced any symptoms of the novel coronavirus despite testing positive.
Following Arizona's first fall practice on Friday, Sumlin said his target date to return was Monday.
Check out photos of Arizona's preseason practices below
UA football
Receiver Tre Adams watches the ball into his hands while running routes during the opening practice for the upcoming shortened season for the University of Arizona football team, October 9, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
UA football day two
Running back Frank Brown Jr., hones his pass catching eye on day two of practice for the University of Arizona football team on Dick Tomey Fields, October 10, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
UA football day two
Nazar Bombata chases down a high throw while working out with the running backs on day two of practice for the University of Arizona football team on Dick Tomey Fields, October 10, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
UA football day two
Roy Lopez III lines up for a rep on special teams during the second day of practice at the University of Arizona, October 10, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
UA football day two
Lineman Jordan Morgan works with the special teams unit as the Wildcats go through day two of practice for the University of Arizona football team on Dick Tomey Fields, October 10, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
UA football day two
Gary Brightwell runs the gauntlet while working on his ball security on day two of practice for the University of Arizona football team on Dick Tomey Fields, October 10, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
UA football day two
Linebackers Derick Mourning, left, and Anthony Pandy run through a drill on day two of practice for the University of Arizona football team on Dick Tomey Fields, October 10, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
UA football day two
Grant Gunnell cocks to throw while working with the running backs on day two of practice for the University of Arizona football team on Dick Tomey Fields, October 10, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
UA football day two
Rhett Rodriguez hands off to Nathan Tilford at day two of practice for the University of Arizona football team on Dick Tomey Fields, October 10, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
UA football day two
Quarterback Grant Gunnell hands off to running back Gary Brightwell on day two of practice for the University of Arizona football team on Dick Tomey Fields, October 10, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
UA football day two
Frank Brown Jr., grabs some water as the Wildcat running backs take a hydration break on day two of practice for the University of Arizona football team on Dick Tomey Fields, October 10, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
UA football day two
Quarterback Will Plummer dumps a pass to Jamarye Joiner during day two of practice for the University of Arizona football team on Dick Tomey Fields, October 10, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
UA football day two
Nathan Tilford backs up Michael Wiley as the running backs work on pass blocking during day two of practice for the University of Arizona football team on Dick Tomey Fields, October 10, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
UA football day two
Receiver Jaden Mitchell hops his way to a catch while running routes during day two of practice for the University of Arizona football team on Dick Tomey Fields, October 10, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
UA football day two
Running back Nazar Bombata collides with Jason Butler while working on pass blocking for the University of Arizona football team on Dick Tomey Fields, October 10, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
UA football
Malik Hausman goes airborne while running punt blocking drills in the opening practice for the upcoming shortened season for the University of Arizona football team, October 9, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
UA football
Quarterback Grant Gunnell throws while running drills during the opening practice for the upcoming shortened season for the University of Arizona football team, October 9, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
UA football
Offensive coordinator Noel Mazzone directs his troops as drills get underway during the opening practice for the upcoming shortened season for the University of Arizona football team, October 9, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
UA football
Defensive coordinator Paul Rhoads paces the field as things get underway during the opening practice for the upcoming shortened season for the University of Arizona football team, October 9, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
UA football
Stanley Berryhill III, left, and Jamarye Joiner get into the music being piped into the fields during the opening practice for the upcoming shortened season for the University of Arizona football team, October 9, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
UA football
Punter Jacob Meeker-Hackett limbers up his leg as the Wildcats run through stretches in the early going of the night's at the University of Arizona,, October 9, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
UA football
Defensive back Rhedi Short jumps through the line while the special teams work on punt blocking during the opening practice for the upcoming shortened season for the University of Arizona football team, October 9, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
UA football
Receiver Thomas Reid III can't make the catch as the ball slams into the dummy while running drills during the opening practice for the upcoming shortened season for the University of Arizona football team, October 9, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
UA football
Nathan Tilford runs under a big throw as he runs routes with the offense during the opening practice for the upcoming shortened season for the University of Arizona football team, October 9, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
UA football
Nathan Tilford and the Wildcats head into the Cole and Jeanie Davis Sports Center as the University of Arizona football team returns to the field, October 9, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
UA football
Stanley Berryhill III draws a bead on a long looping throw on his route during the opening practice for the upcoming shortened season for the University of Arizona football team, October 9, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
