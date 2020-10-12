 Skip to main content
Kevin Sumlin returns to Arizona Wildcats' fall practice a week after positive coronavirus test

Kevin Sumlin returns to Arizona Wildcats' fall practice a week after positive coronavirus test

041419-spt-ua fb-p10.jpg

Head coach Kevin Sumlin has a chat with Brian Casteel after he fielded a punt on the one yard line during the University of Arizona's spring game at Arizona Stadium, Saturday, April 13, 2019, Tucson, Ariz.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

A week after testing positive for COVID-19, Arizona Wildcats head coach Kevin Sumlin returned to the practice field on Monday as the UA football team prepares for its season opener at Utah on Nov. 7. 

Sumlin, who has been under quarantine since his positive test result last Monday, is back on the sidelines after missing the Wildcats' first two fall practices while offensive coordinator Noel Mazzone and defensive coordinator Paul Rhoads orchestrated Arizona's practices. During last week's Pac-12 coaches webinar, Sumlin said he hadn't experienced any symptoms of the novel coronavirus despite testing positive. 

Following Arizona's first fall practice on Friday, Sumlin said his target date to return was Monday. 

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

