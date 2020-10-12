Kevin Sumlin returns to Arizona Wildcats' fall practice a week after positive coronavirus test

A week after testing positive for COVID-19, Arizona Wildcats head coach Kevin Sumlin returned to the practice field on Monday as the UA football team prepares for its season opener at Utah on Nov. 7.

Sumlin, who has been under quarantine since his positive test result last Monday, is back on the sidelines after missing the Wildcats' first two fall practices while offensive coordinator Noel Mazzone and defensive coordinator Paul Rhoads orchestrated Arizona's practices. During last week's Pac-12 coaches webinar, Sumlin said he hadn't experienced any symptoms of the novel coronavirus despite testing positive.

Following Arizona's first fall practice on Friday, Sumlin said his target date to return was Monday.

Check out photos of Arizona's preseason practices below

