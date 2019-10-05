BOULDER, Colo. – With Khalil Tate back in the lineup, the Arizona Wildcats trail Colorado 20-14 at halftime of their game Saturday afternoon at Folsom Field.
Tate returned after missing last week’s game against UCLA because of hamstring and ankle injuries. He has completed 8 of 14 passes for 175 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.
The interception was costly. While rolling to his right late in the second quarter, Tate forced the ball over the middle. Mikial Onu picked it off and returned it to the UA 38.
On the next play, receiver K.D. Nixon took the ball on a reverse. But he didn’t keep it. Nixon fired a pass to a wide-open Dimitri Stanley in the end zone for a touchdown. The 38-yard TD gave Colorado a 13-7 advantage.
It didn’t last long. On the next play from scrimmage, Tate connected with Cedric Peterson for a 75-yard score. Just like that, Arizona was back on top 14-13.
The Wildcats couldn’t hold the lead. The Buffs marched 75 yards in nine plays. Steven Montez completed the drive with a scrambling 12-yard TD pass to Brady Russell with three second left in the half.
Jamarye Joiner nearly returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown, but he stepped out of bounds at the CU 46.
Mental errors on special teams hurt the Wildcats in the first half. Brian Casteel twice fielded punts at or inside the 10-yard line. The second of those forced Arizona to start from its 4. The offense went three-and-out, and Colorado started the next drive at the UA 49.
As it did throughout the half, Arizona’s defense held. Colorado had to settle for a field goal. James Stefanou’s second field goal of the half cut Arizona’s lead to 7-6.
Arizona’s average starting field position in the first half was its 21. Colorado’s was its 35.
Colorado started with the ball and drove deep into Arizona territory, advancing to the 12-yard line. But Anthony Pandy tackled Alex Fontenot for an 8-yard loss on second-and-3. Christian Roland-Wallace then broke up a pass from an under-pressure Montez on third-and-11. Stefanou’s 37-yard field goal gave the Buffaloes a 3-0 lead.
After a pair of punts, Arizona’s offense finally got rolling. Tate’s 7-yard TD pass to Stanley Berryhill III gave the Wildcats a 7-3 lead. Earlier in the drive, Tate connected with Peterson for 16 yards on third-and-6 from the UA 14. Two plays later, he hit Tayvian Cunningham on a slant for 49 yards.
Tate’s TD pass was the 50th of his career, moving him into third place on Arizona’s all-time list.
Although he dressed and participated in warmups, Colorado receiver Laviska Shenault was declared out because of a core-muscle injury.
Arizona tailback J.J. Taylor started, carried the ball on the Wildcats’ first play but spent the rest of the half on the sideline. Taylor sat out last week because of an ankle injury.