Khalil Tate on why he played hurt, his fit in the NFL, and how he wants to be remembered as an Arizona Wildcat

PHOENIX — It’s Superhero Saturday, and cosplay characters ranging from Spider-Man to “Star Wars” storm troopers wander around a giant parking lot along Phoenix’s Central Avenue. There’s a street-fair vibe here, a mini — and free — comic-con held to benefit charity.
Khalil Tate sits in a suite kitty-corner to the festivities, a pen in his hand, and signs autographs. Dressed in Gucci shoes and a sweatshirt repping Elite Athlete Management, the same agency that represents NFL star Odell Beckham Jr., he feels like a, well, superhero again. He signs for Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego and poses for pictures with local police officers. For $20, anyone who stopped by could purchase a signed version of the Aug. 20, 2018, Sports Illustrated cover featuring Tate and the caption: “He’s the nation’s best QB. (Hand him the Heisman).”
Those were the days.
Now, Tate — who suffered through an uneven junior season and was benched for part of his senior year — is hoping for a shot at the next level.
Tate is a compelling pro prospect, the only player in UA history to throw for over 6,000 yards and rush for 2,000 yards in his career. In 2017, he set a single-game FBS record with 327 rushing yards by a quarterback.
Arizona had its hero that day. But Tate would soon face his trials. Arizona changed coaches after the season, hiring Kevin Sumlin to replace Rich Rodriguez. Tate struggled to replicate his 2017 performance. There were many dark moments.
The worst?
“Not starting on senior night,” Tate said. “From being on the cover (of Sports Illustrated) to not starting on senior night, it’s kinda odd. I had to sit back and think ‘What went wrong?’ I had to really dissect that instead of just assuming. That’s what a lot of people do and I don’t blame them. I wouldn’t want to be in my position now, because I have to climb a steeper hill.”
The Star talked with Tate on Saturday about his Arizona career, pro prospects and how he wants to be remembered. Here’s what he had to say.
How has it been since you finished the season two months ago?
A: “It’s been going well. I’ve just been training for the draft and combine, things of that nature. Just getting adjusted to eating everything and living a certain lifestyle.”
What was the biggest learning experience in your last year at Arizona?
A: “I would say to have character regardless of whatever situation you’re going through.”
Was it difficult going through all of that?
A: “Yeah, it was difficult. It was something that I wasn’t expecting when I first got to college. Whenever there’s something new, it’s always going to take some time.”
What do you think most people don’t understand about the adversity you faced in college?
A: “That it was more detailed than it seems. It seems like, ‘OK, got a new coach, first year he was injured, did all right in his second year and then fell off.’ That’s what it seems like. But there are details within it that make the story go. The story only goes if there are details. There’s no story of, ‘I came, I left.’ There’s always the meat of the conversation that people leave out. I’m not mad at them; they’ve got to make something up if they don’t know. I’m not upset at all.”
What are the details that people don’t know?
A: “Just the day in the life of being a college athlete and the different situations you’re going through, the different injuries you’re going through. And anything around the team affects you in any way. Any little thing that may not seem like a big deal is a big deal. … There are different things that happen, like me getting injured (in 2018). … It really took a toll on me. Me playing through it was trying to show the next level I can play through injury. …
“I don’t think I did bad. I think I did pretty well for my junior season. Injuries in the NFL happen all the time, so showing that little glimpse speaks volumes and goes a long way.”
What are the injuries you accumulated over the years at the UA?
A: “Sprained my left ankle, sprained my right ankle, sprained my rotator cuff, sprained my AC joint (shoulder) this past season, I sprained my left AC joint my sophomore year and then the right (AC joint) my junior year and this year.”
Even this year, you were playing injured?
A: “Yeah, (I) had a pulled hamstring against Texas Tech and I didn’t get healthy until whoever we played after Stanford. I had a pulled hamstring against Stanford up until that point. If you can detail it, I was hurt. … People didn’t know. I can’t be upset what they don’t know. It’s just something I smile about, because at the end of the day, I know what I’m capable of when I’m healthy. People are going to say what they want to say regardless. Can’t be mad at all.”
Is there anything you would change about your time at Arizona?
A: “Nah, not at all. I like to think I went through that situation for a reason. … (To) show people on the outside looking in you can be the same person regardless of what’s going on. Even though things aren’t going as you planned or as you want them to go, you still have to stay the same. You can’t do anything ill-advised or be a bad teammate or bad friend; you just have to continue to be the same. Everything works for a reason.”
Now that you’re preparing for the next level, have you heard anything from experts on your strengths? Weaknesses?
A: “It depends on what coaches I’ve had contact with. I went to a showcase about a week and a half ago out in Texas with 31 out of the 32 teams there. I got to talk to all of them. It’s detailed depending on what team it is. Everybody is going to have different mindsets and a different vision for me. My (March 17) pro day will be the last evaluation to see if I’ve gotten better at it or if I’ve gotten worse.”
Did anything surprise you when you talked to those teams?
A: “Nothing really surprised me. Of course, some of the coaches asked if I was willing to switch positions. I expected that just because I’m an athlete. Anytime you have an athlete that can run fast, they’re going to have in their mind, ‘Oh, he can play this too’ — even though I never played it. I’m just being open and I have open ears. My goal is to be an NFL quarterback and I would like the opportunity to be a quarterback first, and if that doesn’t work out, then I’ll think about opening up my options. I have to get a chance first. Getting an opportunity at the next level is what I’m looking for.”
How much does the current landscape of offenses in the NFL play in your favor?
A: “It helps out a lot. I’ve been working out a lot with (former NFL star) Donovan McNabb over the past few weeks. I’ve been getting a lot of insight from him. I’ve been working a lot from under center, because even though the NFL is all shotgun, there are some offenses that require you to be under center. I’m getting my feet ready for that. I’m getting my technique polished so when the scouts come, they can check that box off.”
What’s it like working with a former NFL quarterback like McNabb?
A:“When I grew up, I had a Fathead (sticker) of him in my room. It’s surreal to grow up and having him right above me and now I get to be face-to-face with him and work out. It means a lot and I think he has a lot of insight on the game and he’s had a lot of success.”
Did you have a favorite NFL team growing up?
A: “I never had a favorite team, but I did like Donovan McNabb. … There wasn’t a team (in Los Angeles); nobody in L.A. grew up with a team to like. It was either the Chargers or the Raiders or another team they liked. (The Rams) came back in like, what, 2016? Now you see a bunch of kids who are Rams fans. When I was a kid, I didn’t have a chance to like Robert Woods, Jared Goff or Todd Gurley.”
Is there an ideal team or offense you’d like to play for?
A: “Ideal team? No, but any team that’s willing to give me an opportunity or give me a chance. There’s so much speculation if I’ll switch positions or not. Any team that gives me a fair opportunity to play quarterback, I’ll go out there and show them what I’m capable of. A healthy me is one of the best of the best.”
The New Orleans Saints use Taysom Hill as a “gadget” player, playing him at quarterback and wide receiver and on special teams. Have you considered playing a similar role?
A: “For sure. I’m an athlete. … What Taysom Hill is doing with the Saints is helping him out a lot. He’s always engaged, whether it’s catching the ball or blocking or running the ball or throwing the ball. Them giving him an opportunity probably meant a lot, because once Drew Brees decides to walk away from the game, the Saints will have a quarterback in Taysom Hill or Teddy Bridgewater to fill those shoes, because they’ve been so patient and watched him for so long.”
What are the next steps for you?
A: “Continue training with Donovan McNabb at Exos in Scottsdale. I’m just trying to get better and run a fast (40-yard dash) and make sure my combine stuff is ready. So when the combine and pro day come, I’ll have no regrets and I can show how hard I’ve worked.”
Have you been invited to the NFL Draft combine yet?
A:“Not yet. They send the first wave out and then they wait on underclassmen. The second wave is when I’ll probably get invited.”
How do you want people to remember you as a college quarterback?
A: “I just want people to remember me as a person who was resilient. I never stopped or gave up regardless of how high or how low it got. I was always the same type of person — whether it’s on the field or off the field, I’ve always had the same attitude. You can always stay the same regardless of what’s going on. At the end of the day, the light always shines. Being positive and being patient until you get your next opportunity and I’m assuming that with the NFL. I’m excited for sure.”