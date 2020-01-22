Khalil Tate on why he played hurt, his fit in the NFL, and how he wants to be remembered as an Arizona Wildcat

Now that you’re preparing for the next level, have you heard anything from experts on your strengths? Weaknesses?

A: “It depends on what coaches I’ve had contact with. I went to a showcase about a week and a half ago out in Texas with 31 out of the 32 teams there. I got to talk to all of them. It’s detailed depending on what team it is. Everybody is going to have different mindsets and a different vision for me. My (March 17) pro day will be the last evaluation to see if I’ve gotten better at it or if I’ve gotten worse.”

Did anything surprise you when you talked to those teams?

A: “Nothing really surprised me. Of course, some of the coaches asked if I was willing to switch positions. I expected that just because I’m an athlete. Anytime you have an athlete that can run fast, they’re going to have in their mind, ‘Oh, he can play this too’ — even though I never played it. I’m just being open and I have open ears. My goal is to be an NFL quarterback and I would like the opportunity to be a quarterback first, and if that doesn’t work out, then I’ll think about opening up my options. I have to get a chance first. Getting an opportunity at the next level is what I’m looking for.”