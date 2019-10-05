• Who: No. 15 Washington at Arizona

Best day ever

Behind a career passing day from quarterback Khalil Tate, the Wildcats took down Colorado on Saturday.

Here's a look at Tate's top five passing performances as a Wildcat:

Game/Att-Comp-INT/TD/Pct./QBR/Result

Saturday/31-41-1/3/404/75.6%/90.5/UA 35, Colorado 30

Aug. 24, 2019/22-39-2/3/361/56.4%/80.4/Hawaii 45, UA 38

Nov. 2, 2018/17-22-1/5/350/77.3%/97.2/UA 42, Colorado 34

Sept. 15, 2018/13-20-0/5/349/67.1%/67.1/UA 62, Southern Utah 31

Dec. 27, 2017/17-26-1/5/302/65.4%/77.9/Purdue 38, UA 35 (Foster Farms Bowl)