Kickoff time set for Arizona-Utah; sixth UA game in a row airing on Pac-12 Networks

The kickoff time and TV assignment have been set for Arizona’s visit to Utah on Saturday.

The Wildcats’ matchup against the Utes will kick off at 4:30 p.m. Tucson time, 5:30 in Salt Lake City. It will air on Pac-12 Networks, as has every previous UA conference game this season.

Only two remaining games – at UCLA on Nov. 12 and vs. Washington State on Nov. 19 – are awaiting start times and TV assignments. Arizona’s regular-season finale vs. Arizona State on Friday, Nov. 25, will begin at 1 p.m. on FS1.

Here’s the Pac-12 slate for this upcoming week:

FRIDAY, NOV. 4

Oregon State at Washington, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2

SATURDAY, NOV. 5