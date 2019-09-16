Get ready for more #Pac12AfterDark action – and more national TV exposure.
The kickoff time and TV assignment have been announced for the Arizona Wildcats’ Sept. 28 home game against UCLA.
The Cats and Bruins will kick off at 7:30 p.m. The game will be televised by ESPN.
The Pac-12 opener will mark Arizona’s fourth straight game starting at 7:30 or later Tucson time. That’s par for the course for September home games in Arizona.
The start times for the remainder of the UA’s schedule have yet to be announced. The details of the Oct. 5 game at Colorado could be released as early as next Monday.
Arizona (2-1) has a bye this week after concluding its non-conference schedule with a 28-14 victory over Texas Tech. UCLA (0-3) remained winless after losing at home to No. 5 Oklahoma. The Bruins visit No. 19 Washington State this Saturday. That’s also a 7:30 kickoff on ESPN.
Texas Tech at University of Arizona college football
Arizona Wildcats quarterback Khalil Tate (14) winds up for a pass to Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Stanley Berryhill III (86) to score the first touchdown for the Wildcats against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during a game at Arizona Stadium Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
University of Arizona vs Texas Tech
Arizona defensive coordinator Marcel Yates celebrates after his unit forced a punt from Texas Tech in the early going of the first quarter of their football game at Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Sept. 14, 2019.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
University of Arizona vs Texas Tech
Arizona wide receiver Jamarye Joiner (10), left celebrates with teammate wide receiver Cedric Peterson (18) after his catch on a two point conversion in the fourth quarter put the exclamation mark on the Wildcats' 28-14 win against Texas Tech at Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Sept. 14, 2019.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
University of Arizona vs Texas Tech
Arizona wide receiver Cedric Peterson (18) gets wide open behind Texas Tech defensive back Zech McPhearson (8) to get the ball down inside the Red Raider five late in the third quarter of their football game at Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Sept. 14, 2019.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Texas Tech at University of Arizona
Arizona Wildcats quarterback Khalil Tate (14) makes a run for the endzone during a game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Arizona Stadium Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. The Wildcats won the game with a final of 28-14.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Texas Tech at University of Arizona
Arizona Wildcats quarterback Khalil Tate (14) breaks away from an attempted tackle by Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive lineman Broderick Washington Jr. (96) during a game at Arizona Stadium Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. The Wildcats won the game with a final of 28-14.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Texas Tech at University of Arizona
Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive back Douglas Coleman III (3) pounds the turf after missing an interception intended for Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Jamarye Joiner (10) during a game at Arizona Stadium Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. The Wildcats won the game with a final of 28-14.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Texas Tech at University of Arizona
Arizona Wildcats running back Michael Wiley (6) moves the ball across the field using his teammates as a shield during a game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Arizona Stadium Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. The Wildcats won the game with a final of 28-14.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Texas Tech at University of Arizona
Arizona Wildcats quarterback Khalil Tate (14) runs the ball across the field during a game at Arizona Stadium Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. The Wildcats won the game with a final of 28-14.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Texas Tech at University of Arizona
A fan gets upset after Arizona Wildcats quarterback Khalil Tate (14) fell short of the endzone during a game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Arizona Stadium Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Texas Tech at University of Arizona
Arizona Wildcats quarterback Khalil Tate (14) makes a run for the endzone during a game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Arizona Stadium Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. The Wildcats won the game with a final of 28-14.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Texas Tech at University of Arizona
Arizona Wildcats safety Scottie Young Jr. (6) trips up Texas Tech Red Raiders wide receiver McLane Mannix (13) during a game at Arizona Stadium Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. The Wildcats won the game with a final of 28-14.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Texas Tech at University of Arizona
Arizona Wildcats running back Darrius Smith (20) runs the ball up field during a game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Arizona Stadium Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. The Wildcats won the game with a final of 28-14.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Texas Tech at University of Arizona
Arizona Wildcats running back Darrius Smith (20) and Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive back Zech McPhearson (8) motion to the ref after a big run by Smith during a game at Arizona Stadium Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. The Wildcats won the game with a final of 28-14.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Texas Tech at University of Arizona
Arizona quarterback Khalil Tate rushed for 129 yards, including an 84-yard TD, against Texas Tech.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Texas Tech at University of Arizona
Arizona Wildcats running back Darrius Smith (20) pushes through the Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive line during a game at Arizona Stadium Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. The Wildcats won the game with a final of 28-14.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Texas Tech at University of Arizona
Texas Tech Red Raiders wide receiver T.J. Vasher (9) grabs as Arizona Wildcats cornerback Jace Whittaker (17) guards during a game at Arizona Stadium Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. The Wildcats won the game with a final of 28-14.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Texas Tech at University of Arizona
Texas Tech Red Raiders wide receiver Erik Ezukanma (84) reaches for the ball as Arizona Wildcats cornerback Lorenzo Burns (2) blocks the pass during a game at Arizona Stadium Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. The Wildcats won the game with a final of 28-14.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Texas Tech at University of Arizona
Arizona Wildcats running back Gary Brightwell (23) moves through the Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive line as Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker Xavier Benson (37) comes in for a tackle during a game at Arizona Stadium Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. The Wildcats won the game with a final of 28-14.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Texas Tech at University of Arizona
Arizona Wildcats offensive lineman Josh McCauley (50) greets players on his way out of the stadium as the team leaves the field following their win against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during a game at Arizona Stadium Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Texas Tech at University of Arizona
The Arizona Wildcats celebrate their win over the Texas Tech Red Raiders during a game at Arizona Stadium Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. The Wildcats won the game with a final of 28-14.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Texas Tech at University of Arizona
The Arizona Wildcats celebrate their win over the Texas Tech Red Raiders during a game at Arizona Stadium Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. The Wildcats won the game with a final of 28-14.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Texas Tech at University of Arizona
The Arizona Wildcats exit the stadium following their win against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during a game at Arizona Stadium Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Texas Tech at University of Arizona
Fans high five Arizona Wildcat players as they exit the stadium following their win against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in a game at Arizona Stadium Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Texas Tech at University of Arizona
Arizona Wildcats quarterback Khalil Tate (14) greets fans as he leaves the stadium following a win against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in a game at Arizona Stadium Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. The Wildcats won the game with a final of 28-14.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Texas Tech at University of Arizona
Arizona Wildcats quarterback Khalil Tate (14) greets fans as he leaves the stadium following a win against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in a game at Arizona Stadium Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. The Wildcats won the game with a final of 28-14.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Texas Tech at University of Arizona
Arizona Wildcats quarterback Khalil Tate (14) leaves the stadium following a win against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in a game at Arizona Stadium Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. The Wildcats won the game with a final of 28-14.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Texas Tech at University of Arizona
during a game at Arizona Stadium Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Texas Tech at University of Arizona
during a game at Arizona Stadium Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Texas Tech at University of Arizona college football
Texas Tech defensive back Thomas Leggett (16) makes a dive, but can't stop Arizona quarterback Khalil Tate (14) on his 84 yard touchdown run in the second quarter of their football game at Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Sept. 14, 2019.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Texas Tech at University of Arizona college football
Texas Tech running back Armand Shyne (5) gets knocked horizontal by Arizona cornerback Bobby Wolfe (25) and linebacker Anthony Pandy (8) in the second quarter of their football game at Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Sept. 14, 2019.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Texas Tech at University of Arizona college football
Arizona cornerback Lorenzo Burns (2) manages to get a foot down and pick up an interception in the Texas Tech end zone in the first quarter of their football game at Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Sept. 14, 2019.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Texas Tech at University of Arizona college football
Arizona quarterback Khalil Tate (14) loses the race to his own fumble to Texas Tech linebacker Riko Jeffers (6), left, and linebacker Jordyn Brooks (1) in the first quarter of their football game at Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Sept. 14, 2019.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Texas Tech at University of Arizona college football
Texas Tech defensive back Desmon Smith (4) slams head-to-head into Arizona wide receiver Stanley Berryhill III and picks up a targeting call and ejection in the second quarter of their football game at Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Sept. 14, 2019.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Texas Tech at University of Arizona college football
Arizona Wildcats linebacker Tony Fields II (1) celebrates as Arizona Wildcats linebacker Anthony Pandy (8) stiff arms Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback Alan Bowman (10) following an interception by Pandy during a game at Arizona Stadium Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Texas Tech at University of Arizona college football
Texas Tech Red Raiders wide receiver Xavier Martin (3) intercepts a Arizona Wildcats pass during a game at Arizona Stadium Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Texas Tech at University of Arizona college football
Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Stanley Berryhill III (86) runs through the endzone after catching a pass by Arizona Wildcats quarterback Khalil Tate (14) to score the first touchdown for the Wildcats against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during a game at Arizona Stadium Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Texas Tech at University of Arizona college football
Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tayvian Cunningham (11) gets back on his feet after being taken down by a group of Texas Tech Red Raiders during a game at Arizona Stadium Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Texas Tech at University of Arizona college football
Arizona Wildcats quarterback Khalil Tate (14) prepares for a pass in the second quarter of a game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Arizona Stadium Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Texas Tech at University of Arizona college football
Arizona Wildcats safety Christian Young (5) and Arizona Wildcats cornerback Lorenzo Burns (2) bring down Texas Tech wide receiver Xavier White (14) during a game at Arizona Stadium Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Texas Tech at University of Arizona college football
Arizona Wildcats quarterback Khalil Tate (14) calls out to his teammates before a play during a game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Arizona Stadium Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Texas Tech at University of Arizona college football
Arizona Wildcats quarterback Khalil Tate (14) runs the ball across the field as he looks for an open man during a game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Arizona Stadium Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Texas Tech at University of Arizona college football
Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive back Douglas Coleman III (3) trips up Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Stanley Berryhill III (86) as he runs the ball during a game at Arizona Stadium Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Texas Tech at University of Arizona college football
Arizona Wildcats place kicker Lucas Havrisik (43) prepares to attempt a 51 yard field goal during a game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Arizona Stadium Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
University of Arizona vs Texas Tech
Arizona RB Gary Brightwell filled in for the dinged-up J.J. Taylor and had 85 yards and two TDs against Texas Tech.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
University of Arizona vs Texas Tech
Arizona wide receiver Jamarye Joiner (10) can only watch as Texas Tech defensive back Douglas Coleman III (3) nearly grabs an interception on a Wildcat overthrow in the third quarter of their football game at Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Sept. 14, 2019.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
University of Arizona vs Texas Tech
Arizona quarterback Khalil Tate (14) hops out of the reach of Texas Tech linebacker Jordyn Brooks (1) as he scrambles for time in the third quarter of their football game at Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Sept. 14, 2019.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
University of Arizona vs Texas Tech
Arizona head coach Kevin Sumlin walks the sidelines after the Wildcats gave up a touchdown in the third quartet against Texas Tech at Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Sept. 14, 2019.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
University of Arizona vs Texas Tech
An Arizona fan dances in the stands as the Wildcats hold off Texas Tech in the fourth quarter of their football game at Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Sept. 14, 2019.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
University of Arizona vs Texas Tech
Arizona cornerback Lorenzo Burns (2) gets just enough of Texas Tech wide receiver Erik Ezukanma (84) to keep him from making the catch on fourth and goal in the final minutes of the fourth quarter of their football game at Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Sept. 14, 2019.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
University of Arizona vs Texas Tech
Texas Tech wide receiver T.J. Vasher (9) out jumps Arizona cornerback Jace Whittaker (17) to make the catch and keep a Red Raider drive alive in the fourth quarter of their football game at Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Sept. 14, 2019.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
University of Arizona vs Texas Tech
Arizona running back Gary Brightwell (23) gets knocked out of bounds just short of the goal line by Texas Tech defensive back Douglas Coleman III (3) in the fourth quarter of their football game at Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Sept. 14, 2019.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
University of Arizona vs Texas Tech
A screen pass to Arizona RB Bam Smith (20) helped negate Texas Tech's blitzes during Saturday night's game.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
University of Arizona vs Texas Tech
Texas Tech running back Ta'Zhawn Henry (26) bounces off of Arizona cornerback Jace Whittaker (17) after his catch in the fourth quarter of their football game at Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Sept. 14, 2019.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
University of Arizona vs Texas Tech
Arizona linebacker Tony Fields II (1) draws a bead on Texas Tech quarterback Alan Bowman (10) pressuring him into nearly throwing an interception in the third quarter of their football game at Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Sept. 14, 2019.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
University of Arizona vs Texas Tech
Arizona defensive lineman Trevon Mason (90) fights through a block to fill the gap and bring down Texas Tech running back Armand Shyne (5) for a loss in the third quarter of their football game at Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Sept. 14, 2019.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
University of Arizona vs Texas Tech
Arizona cornerback Lorenzo Burns (2) hauls back on Texas Tech wide receiver T.J. Vasher (9) keeping him from gaining any extra yards after a catch in the third quarter of their football game at Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Sept. 14, 2019.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
University of Arizona vs Texas Tech
Fans in the Zona Zoo student section get ready for the kick-off as Arizona goes against Texas Tech at Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Sept. 14, 2019.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
University of Arizona vs Texas Tech
The Arizona Wildcats come charging onto the field to face Texas Tech in their football game at Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Sept. 14, 2019.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
University of Arizona vs Texas Tech
Kevin Sumlin and the Wildcats are 2-1 entering their second bye. They will face UCLA in the Pac-12 opener on Sept. 28.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
University of Arizona vs Texas Tech
It takes three Texas Tech defenders to drive Arizona running back Darrius Smith (20) off his feet on a first quarter run at Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Sept. 14, 2019.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
University of Arizona vs Texas Tech
Arizona linebacker Anthony Pandy (8), right, celebrates his first quarter interception against Texas Tech at Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Sept. 14, 2019.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
University of Arizona vs Texas Tech
Texas Tech defensive back Douglas Coleman III (3) just manages to catch up to Arizona running back Darrius Smith (20) on his big yardage run in the first quarter of their football game at Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Sept. 14, 2019.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
University of Arizona vs Texas Tech
Arizona safety Scottie Young Jr. (6) drives Texas Tech running back Ta'Zhawn Henry (26) into the turf, separating hime from the ball and preventing a reception in the second quarter of their football game at Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Sept. 14, 2019.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
University of Arizona vs Texas Tech
Arizona defensive lineman Myles Tapusoa (99) takes a minute to revel in his tackle of Texas Tech wide receiver Mark Richardson (35) stopping him on a fake field goal attempt in the second quarter of their football game at Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Sept. 14, 2019.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
University of Arizona vs Texas Tech
Arizona defensive end JB Brown (12) takes a knee as he and several of his Wildcat teammates come out to face Texas Tech at Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Sept. 14, 2019.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Texas Tech at University of Arizona
during a game at Arizona Stadium Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Texas Tech at University of Arizona college football
University of Arizona running back Nathan Tilford stretches before a game against Texas Tech at Arizona Stadium on Sept. 14, 2019.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Texas Tech at University of Arizona college football
The Arizona Wildcats marching band walk to the tailgating area before a game at Arizona Stadium Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Texas Tech at University of Arizona college football
Arizona quarterback Khalil Tate (14) gets on the field early testing the day's swirling winds with long throws before most of his teammates are out on the turf as the Wildcats go up against Texas Tech at Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Sept. 14, 2019.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Texas Tech at University of Arizona college football
Arizona Wildcats head coach Kevin Sumlin leads his team to the stadium during the Wildcat Walk before a game at Arizona Stadium Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Texas Tech at University of Arizona college football
Dave Oathout and Chaz Elsten grill burgers at their Red Army trailer in the tailgating area before the start of the Arizona Wildcats game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Arizona Stadium Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Texas Tech at University of Arizona college football
University of Arizona Wildcat fan KJ Onan, 9 catches a ball tossed to him by a U of A staffer before a game against Texas Tech at Arizona Stadium on Sept. 14, 2019.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Texas Tech at University of Arizona college football
Arizona defensive end Kwabena Watson (19) uses one of the goal pylons to work on his moves as the Wildcats prepare to take on Texas Tech at Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Sept. 14, 2019.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
