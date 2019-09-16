Kevin Sumlin and the Wildcats are 2-1 entering their second bye. They will face UCLA in the Pac-12 opener on Sept. 28.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Get ready for more #Pac12AfterDark action – and more national TV exposure.

The kickoff time and TV assignment have been announced for the Arizona Wildcats’ Sept. 28 home game against UCLA.

The Cats and Bruins will kick off at 7:30 p.m. The game will be televised by ESPN.

The Pac-12 opener will mark Arizona’s fourth straight game starting at 7:30 or later Tucson time. That’s par for the course for September home games in Arizona.

The start times for the remainder of the UA’s schedule have yet to be announced. The details of the Oct. 5 game at Colorado could be released as early as next Monday.

Arizona (2-1) has a bye this week after concluding its non-conference schedule with a 28-14 victory over Texas Tech. UCLA (0-3) remained winless after losing at home to No. 5 Oklahoma. The Bruins visit No. 19 Washington State this Saturday. That’s also a 7:30 kickoff on ESPN.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev 

Tags

Reporter

Michael is an award-winning journalist who has been covering sports professionally since the early '90s. He started at the Star in 2015 after spending 15 years at The Orange County Register. Michael is a graduate of Northwestern University.