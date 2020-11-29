 Skip to main content
Kickoff time, TV assignment set for Arizona Wildcats' home game vs. Colorado
editor's pick

Rival ASU expected to return to action; Washington State-USC game moved to Sunday evening

Arizona players huddle in an empty Rose Bowl during the second half  against UCLA.

 Marcio Jose Sanchez / AP

The kickoff time and TV assignment have been announced for the Arizona Wildcats’ next game.

The UA will square off against Colorado at 5 p.m. Saturday at Arizona Stadium. The game will be televised by Fox Sports 1.

The CU game was the last scheduled game on Arizona’s slate that didn’t have a kickoff time. Arizona is scheduled to face Arizona State at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 11. That game will be on ESPN.

The Pac-12 has an open slate for the following weekend (Dec. 18-19). Arizona’s opponent for that final week is to be determined.

ASU hasn’t played since its opener on Nov. 7. The Sun Devils are scheduled to face UCLA this Saturday at 8:30 on FS1.

The Washington State-USC game, originally scheduled for Friday, has been moved to Sunday night. The hope is that the extra two days will give the Trojans time to get enough players out of contact-tracing quarantine to face the Cougars. Neither team played this past week because of COVID-19 issues.

USC was supposed to face Colorado. The Buffaloes instead played San Diego State, defeating the Aztecs 20-10 to improve to 3-0. The Wildcats are 0-3 and looking to snap a school-record 10-game losing streak.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev 

