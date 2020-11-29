Kickoff time, TV assignment set for Arizona Wildcats' home game vs. Colorado

The kickoff time and TV assignment have been announced for the Arizona Wildcats’ next game.
The UA will square off against Colorado at 5 p.m. Saturday at Arizona Stadium. The game will be televised by Fox Sports 1.
The CU game was the last scheduled game on Arizona’s slate that didn’t have a kickoff time. Arizona is scheduled to face Arizona State at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 11. That game will be on ESPN.
The Pac-12 has an open slate for the following weekend (Dec. 18-19). Arizona’s opponent for that final week is to be determined.
UPDATE: Kickoff times & TV info for this coming weekend's #Pac12FB games are set! ➡️ @WSUCougarFB at @USC_FB moves from Friday, Dec. 4 to Sunday, Dec. 6 at 6p PT / 7p MT on FS1.Full lineup for this coming weekend.👇🏈 pic.twitter.com/CESpL0ckWU— Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) November 30, 2020
ASU hasn’t played since its opener on Nov. 7. The Sun Devils are scheduled to face UCLA this Saturday at 8:30 on FS1.
The Washington State-USC game, originally scheduled for Friday, has been moved to Sunday night. The hope is that the extra two days will give the Trojans time to get enough players out of contact-tracing quarantine to face the Cougars. Neither team played this past week because of COVID-19 issues.
USC was supposed to face Colorado. The Buffaloes instead played San Diego State, defeating the Aztecs 20-10 to improve to 3-0. The Wildcats are 0-3 and looking to snap a school-record 10-game losing streak.
