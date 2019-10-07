NEW Arizona Wildcats football logo 2 Sumlin UA

The start time and TV assignment have been announced for the Arizona Wildcats’ game at USC.

The Cats and Trojans will kick off at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 19 in Los Angeles. The game will be televised by Pac-12 Networks.

It will mark Arizona’s sixth nighttime kickoff this season, although this one is at least an hour earlier than each of the previous five (Tucson time).

Arizona’s game this Saturday against Washington will kick off at 8 p.m. on FS1.

The start time for the UA-Stanford game at Stanford on Oct. 26 could be revealed as soon as next Monday.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev 

Tags

Reporter

Michael is an award-winning journalist who has been covering sports professionally since the early '90s. He started at the Star in 2015 after spending 15 years at The Orange County Register. Michael is a graduate of Northwestern University.