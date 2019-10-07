The start time and TV assignment have been announced for the Arizona Wildcats’ game at USC.
The Cats and Trojans will kick off at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 19 in Los Angeles. The game will be televised by Pac-12 Networks.
It will mark Arizona’s sixth nighttime kickoff this season, although this one is at least an hour earlier than each of the previous five (Tucson time).
Arizona’s game this Saturday against Washington will kick off at 8 p.m. on FS1.
The start time for the UA-Stanford game at Stanford on Oct. 26 could be revealed as soon as next Monday.